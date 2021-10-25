Police ID man who died after Des Moines shooting on Friday
DES MOINES — Authorities have identified the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in northeast Des Moines Friday morning.
Police said Sunday that Kalvyn Roy Kline was killed in the shooting. A day earlier, police said 27-year-old Darren Antwon Diggs had been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the shooting.
Gunfire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. Officers who responded to the area found Kline with gunshot wounds. The officers attempted to save Kline’s life but he died at the scene.
Police have said Kline and Diggs knew each other, and the shooting appears to have been motivated by a drug-related robbery.
3 charged with attempted murder of Rockford police officer
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Three people have been charged in what authorities characterize as an attempted murder of a Rockford police officer.
The three males, ranging in age from 18 to 21, face charges of attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Rockford Register Star.
Rockford police allege that an officer was patrolling around 6 p.m. Thursday when he saw a stolen vehicle. The officer started following the vehicle when it allegedly turned around and the occupants began firing with handguns, striking the police vehicle several times and pursuing it.
Police were able to stop the vehicle later after tips from the public and help from area police departments.
“The men and women of the police department do an outstanding job serving and protecting this community,” Police Chief Carla Redd said. “I appreciate the public stepping up, and we look forward to continuing to work side-by-side to make Rockford a safer place.”
Those charged were 21-year-old Chistopher Stucke, 19-year-old Maurice Citchen and 18-year-old Jade Carter. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys. Listed phone numbers could not be located Sunday.
Dane County deputy stabbed in park, fires her weapon
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — A Dane County sheriff’s deputy fired her gun after being stabbed by a man she was checking on at a park near Cross Plains, officials said Friday.
The deputy saw a suspicious person while on routine patrol about 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Festge Park in the Town of Berry, sheriff’s officials said.
The deputy made contact with the man who attacked her with an edged weapon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. She fired her weapon and the attacker fled. It’s not known if the man was hit by gunfire.
Authorities said the deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries and has since been released.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case. The search for the man continues.
Remains of United executive found at suburban Chicago forest
DARIEN, Ill. — An autopsy has confirmed that human remains found at a suburban Chicago nature preserve are of a United Airlines executive reported missing more than a year ago, officials said Sunday.
Investigators used dental records to confirm the identity of 50-year-old Jacob Cefolia of Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County coroner.
Contractors found the remains Friday afternoon in an area of heavy brush and vegetation at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Darien.
DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said investigators found no signs of foul play, although the cause was death wasn’t immediately determined.
Cefolia, who was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for Chicago-based United, was reported missing in August 2020. His vehicle was found parked at the forest preserve but he wasn’t found despite what officials called an extensive search at the time.
“The human remains were located in a very thick covered brush area, extremely, so you can be 10 feet away and not see it,” Pederson said.
African snake found at suburban Chicago forest preserve
WHEATON, Ill. — A snake native to Africa has been removed from a suburban Chicago nature preserve after a visitor found the reptile coiled beneath her car.
The ball python was removed Wednesday from the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton after a woman who had been walking at the preserve noticed a large snake under her car and called police.
Sgt. Krist Schroeder, an officer with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, grabbed the snake and removed it from the area, WLS-TV reported.
Schroeder said it wasn’t the first time he’s captured a snake at the preserve. He said he gets sad every time people dispose of animals there and wants to remind them that it is illegal to release pets or wildlife into forest preserves.
He said that doing so could harm the released animals as well as species native to the area.
The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County manages 60 forest preserves that encompass nearly 26,000 acres.
Plane crashes into home, kills 2
MARENGO, Wis. — Authorities say two people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a home in northeastern Wisconsin.
The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls about 2:40 p.m. Saturday with reports of the crash in the town of Marengo, located about 80 miles from Duluth, Minn. No one on the ground was hurt, authorities said.
The sheriff’s department said the victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo. Investigators do not believe anyone else was in the plane.A news release from the sheriff’s department offered “deepest condolences to the family of the victims” and said the office will “share further information with the public regarding this incident as it becomes available.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.