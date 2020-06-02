Ashley Hinson has won the Republican primary race for U.S. House District 1 to face incumbent Rep. Abby Finkenauer in November.
Hinson, a first-term Iowa lawmaker from Marion, defeated Thomas Hansen, a Winneshiek County businessman and farmer.
The Republican National Congressional Committee has named Hinson a “Contender” on their national Young Guns list of candidates in 2020.
In a video statement emailed shortly after the race was called in her favor, Hinson said, “I’m ready to tackle the issues that really matter to Iowa families -- reforming our broken healthcare system, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, securing our border and putting money back in the pockets of hard working Iowans. Republicans, Democrats, and Independents are all invited to join my team."