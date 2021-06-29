Retirement home among affordable housing projects
MAYWOOD — A long-vacant suburban Chicago retirement home is being renovated for use as senior housing as part of an effort to create more affordable housing for vulnerable residents statewide.
Deputy Gov. Sol Flores and other officials broke ground last week on the project in Maywood, about 10 miles west of Chicago. The building housed the Baptist Retirement Home but has been vacant since 2005. It will be converted into 100 living units for seniors.
The project, known as Maywood Supportive Living, received $29.7 million in financing from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, along with other assistance. Centrust Bank donated the property, which generated $3.5 million in housing tax credits.
Illinois is accepting applications for approximately $60 million in funding through its Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program to develop more projects like Maywood Supportive Living.
State officials said additional federal funding helped increase the amount available in this round of funds.
Flores called the Maywood project a “public-private partnership at its best.”
“A truly strong society is one that delivers peace, safety, security and care to our elders. It’s with that vision in mind that this administration is deeply proud to help fund the Maywood Supportive Living project,” Flores said.
Chicago cop who shot man in chase stripped of police powers
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who fatally shot an armed man in the back during a foot pursuit in March has been stripped of his police powers, the department confirmed on Monday.
Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said Officer Evan Solano has been stripped of his powers pending an investigation into the March 31 shooting of Anthony Alvarez.
Superintendent David Brown did not explain why he waited until Monday to announce the move that was recommended by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability at least two months ago. Ahern said Brown told reporters that he made the decision after COPA provided him with more information.John Catanzara, president of the Chicago police union, didn’t respond to a phone call seeking comment.
Solano fatally shot the 22-year-old Alvarez two days after another Chicago officer shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo during another foot pursuit. Video footage of that pursuit shows the teen was carrying a handgun that he either dropped or tossed aside less than a second before he was shot in the chest.
Video footage from Solano’s body camera shows a foot pursuit in which the officer can be heard shouting, “Drop the gun! Drop the gun,” before he opens fire. Alvarez appears to drop the gun after five shots ring out and he falls to the ground.
The shootings of the teen and Alvarez, both Hispanic, put the department under intense scrutiny and raised further questions about a force that has long been dogged by a reputation for brutality and racism. While COPA did not recommend that the officer who shot Adam Toledo, Eric Stillman, be relieved of his police powers, it did recommend that Solano be stripped of his.
Police: 2 dead, 15 wounded in separate shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO — Two separate shootings left two people dead and at least 15 wounded in Chicago, police said Monday, as the city that this month recorded its 300th homicide for the year saw more violence.
A woman died and four men and a teenager were wounded when an SUV drove by as they stood outside in the South Shore area and shots were fired just before 9 p.m. Sunday, police said.
The woman was shot six times and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The four men and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were said to be stable.
About two hours later, gunmen stepped from an alley in Marquette Park and opened fire, killing a woman and wounding at least 10 people, officials said. A vehicle collision was also reported nearby in which two people were injured.
It was not clear how the shooting and the crash may be related. Authorities also did not say what may have led up to the shooting.No suspects or arrests were immediately announced in either shooting, which were part of a growing number of mass shootings in the city. By the end of the weekend, the total number of homicides stood at 326 — three more than the total during the same period last year.
On one of those days, June 15, five people were fatally shot and at least three others were wounded inside a South Side house and five other people standing outside on the city’s West Side were shot. No arrests have been made in either of those shootings, police said Monday.