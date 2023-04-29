Federal regulators approved a stopgap waiver on Friday that will allow the broad summertime sale of E15 fuel this year.

For more than 30 years, gasoline blends that contain 10% ethanol — or E10 — have received a volatility waiver from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that has not been permanently extended to blends that contain 15% ethanol.

