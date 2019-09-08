Man convicted in informant’s death gets 60-year sentence
CHICAGO — A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing a police informant to keep her from testifying in a drug case.
Marquelle Palmer, of Bloomington, in May was found guilty of murder in the death of Melissa Woods, whose body was found in 2012 in the basement of a boarded-up building in Chicago.
Woods was to testify in a drug case targeting Palmer, his brother and more than a dozen others accused of trafficking cocaine out of a Bloomington car dealership. The 32-year-old Palmer is serving a 14-year sentence on a federal conviction in connection to his role in the drug ring.
Palmer showed little reaction Friday as Cook County Circuit Judge Stanley Sacks handed down the sentence.
Sacks said Palmer’s crime was not just against Woods, but also a crime against the entire judicial system.
Milwaukee man convicted of killing shooting witness
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been convicted of killing woman who witnessed a shooting and helped the victim.
The Journal Sentinel reported that 25-year-old Marquille Wimberly was found guilty by a jury Friday in the killing of Sadie Brazzoni in July 2018.
Prosecutors said the 34-year-old Brazzoni saw Antoine Jackson struggling from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital, and he survived.
Prosecutors said nine days after the shooting the man who shot Jackson killed Brazzoni execution-style near her home.
It is not clear whether she identified Wimberly as the shooter, or even knew who shot Jackson.
But prosecutors said Wimberly believed Brazzoni had identified him as a suspect to police.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 24.
Ex-nurse faces sex-assault charges at Illinois hospital
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A former nurse at a Glenview hospital has been charged with sexual assault after authorities received complaints from two patients.
An investigation into the reports from patients at Glenbrook Hospital resulted in charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse against 26-year-old David Giurgiu.
WLS-TV reported that police are urging other potential victims to notify them.
Giurgiu was denied bail on Friday. He has no listed telephone number and could not be reached for comment Saturday.
Glenview is 24 miles north of Chicago.
Parents sentenced in torture of Wisconsin girl
CUDAHY, Wis. — Parents from Cudahy have been sentenced for the extended abuse and neglect of their 15-year-old daughter at the hands of the couple’s other children.
The Journal Sentinel reported that 48-year-old Kevin Boon-Bey and 35-year-old Felicia Boon were sentenced Friday. Boon was sentenced to seven years in prison and her husband was sentenced to six years.
They were convicted in July.
The girl was rescued by police in December after a report of a teenage girl throwing boiling water on another teen.
According to a criminal complaint, other juveniles in the home hit the victim with a metal pole and belt, burned her with water and used zip ties to restrain her. They also withheld food and water for days.
Prosecutors said the parents allowed the abuse.
Illinois, Chicago receive $38M to fight opioid epidemic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois and the city of Chicago are receiving nearly $38 million in federal grants to fight the opioid epidemic.
Sen. Dick Durbin said the money will address “one of the worst drug epidemics in our history.” He said the money will help those on the front lines of battling addiction and overdose in Illinois communities.
Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth said the Health and Human Services Department is providing the state $29 million. The Centers for Disease Control is giving the Illinois Department of Public Health more than $5.6 million and Chicago’s Public Health Department $3.3 million.
Duckworth said “the opioid epidemic has taken far too many lives, and resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government as well as from local organizations.”