Senate majority leader prioritizes voting bill
MADISON, Wis. — The incoming Republican majority leader in the Wisconsin Senate wants to pass a bill early in 2021 to change state law to allow for the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day, a change he tried to get passed with Democratic support last year but never got a vote in the Legislature.
Sen. Devin LeMahieu said allowing for earlier counting of ballots is one of his priorities as the Legislature looks to make changes to how elections in the battleground state are run. There is a push among Republicans to make changes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud.
LeMahieu admitted he had “no idea” if fellow Republicans who will control the Senate 20-12 would go along with allowing for earlier absentee voting. It would also have to pass the GOP-controlled Assembly, which last year supported a more limited bill that would only allow for people voting in-person early to feed their ballots into counting machines. Mailed-in ballots, of which there were nearly 1.3 million this year, would not be counted early.
Anything the Legislature passes has to be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to become law.
State supreme court questions virus orders
MADISON — Wisconsin Supreme Court justices on Thursday questioned the legality of an order issued by the state’s top health official limiting how many people can gather in bars and restaurants given the court’s decision earlier this year that a similar order needed legislative approval.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration argues that it can issue orders limiting indoor capacity as a way to address public health emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic. But an attorney representing the Mix-Up Bar in Amery and Pro-Life Wisconsin contends that the conservative-leaning court’s ruling from earlier this year set a precedent that requires such moves to be approved by the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans.
Justices on Thursday wrestled with how the order in question could be legal given its May ruling that overturned Evers’ “safer at home” order, which closed some businesses as part of the state’s initial response.
COVID-19 mobile app set for Wednesday launch
MADISON — A new mobile app will launch next week in Wisconsin that will let people know if they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers announced today.
The app, which launches Wednesday, is meant to bolster the state’s contact tracing efforts. It is voluntary to download and does not collect, use or store GPS data or personal information, the governor’s office said.
The app will complement the state’s efforts to notify people who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, Evers said. Wisconsin residents with smart phones will receive a push notification within days of the app going live, Evers’ office said.
Evers and state health officials urged people to use the app, as it is more effective the more people who use it.
People who test positive for the virus will receive a code to be entered into the app, which will then anonymously notify devices that their phone has shared Bluetooth signals with during the period of time they may have been contagious.
Eight nuns at convent die of COVID-19
ELM GROVE — Eight nuns living at a suburban Milwaukee convent have died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province.
A statement from the congregation says there are other confirmed cases of the coronavirus among the 88 sisters living at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove. The deaths of the eight nuns occurred since Dec. 9.
“All CDC guidelines are being followed regarding the care of sisters affected by COVID-19 and to avoid spread of the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing,” the statement said.
The outbreak comes months after six nuns at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Greenfield died of COVID-19 in less than a month.
The School Sisters of Notre Dame established the Notre Dame of Elm Grove in 1859 to provide an orphanage for children in the area, which later became a home for elderly and ill sisters, according to its website.