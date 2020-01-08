GOP leaders not planning oversight of Iowa care center
DES MOINES — Iowa Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they don’t plan to convene an oversight committee meeting to discuss problems at an Iowa care center for people with intellectual disabilities until they know more.
Incoming House Speaker Pat Grassley said lawmakers are waiting to hear results of a U.S. Department of Justice and state investigation into Glenwood Resource Center issues before acting.
Grassley, speaking at a legislative forum hosted by The Associated Press, said last year House leaders were told by the former Iowa Department of Human Services director there was no need for an investigation. Senate President Charles Schneider said Gov. Kim Reynolds and her newly appointed DHS Director Kelly Garcia appear to be handling the situation.
Reynolds said Tuesday she’s confident the DHS is handling issues appropriately with outside doctors checking on the welfare of patients and teams evaluating procedures.
Senate Democratic leader Janet Petersen said Democrats sought an oversight investigation last year but Republican refused.
“I don’t know what the point of having a government oversight committee is if the committee is not willing to meet,” she said.
The federal investigation announced in November appears to focus in part on whether the state has violated the federal rights of residents by placing them at risk with experiments that include sexual arousal research. The Glenwood center cares for about 250 people.
The superintendent was fired a week ago. An interim director is now in charge.
Council heeds pleas from residents, votes against park sale
WEBSTER CITY — The City Council in Webster City has rejected a plan to sell a portion of a city park, heeding the pleas from residents who filled the meeting chamber at City Hall.
A public hearing was held during the council meeting Monday night about a proposal to sell 1.25 acres of East Twin Park to The Overland Group, a developer from Birmingham, Alabama. Its plan was to build a Dollar General store at the site, The Messenger reported.
The 60 audience seats were occupied before the meeting began Monday night, and some people who lined the sides of the council chamber held hand-lettered signs that said “Save the park” and “Webster City is not for sale.”
Nearly 30 people spoke against the sale; no member of the public rose in its favor.
Council member Logan Welch spoke against a motion to table the sale resolution so city officials could talk to the developer about alternatives.
“We just heard some of the most emotional statements we’ve ever heard in the six years I’ve been on the council … we can turn this down now,” Welch said. “Let’s do the right thing here tonight, people.”
The council voted, 5-0, against the proposal.
School bus driver accused of sexual misconduct
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man suspected of sexual misconduct while driving a school bus.
Thomas Williams, 57, was listed Tuesday as an inmate in the Linn County Jail He faces charges of false imprisonment and sexual exploitation by a school employee. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
A letter sent Monday to parents by the College Community School District said officials were informed Thursday about what the district said was “inappropriate behavior by a bus driver towards a student” during that morning’s route. The district didn’t say what was reported.
The district serves about 6,000 students and includes parts of southwest Cedar Rapids, the cities of Ely, Fairfax, Shueyville, Swisher and Walford along with surrounding rural area.