Cook County on historic carjacking pace
CHICAGO — The Illinois county that includes Chicago is on pace to see more carjackings this year than it has in two decades, according to a published report.
Through September’s end there were nearly 44% more carjackings in Cook County this year than in the same time period last year when the number was also high, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
There have been nearly 1,400 carjacking victims this year in Cook County. Most carjackings have taken place on Chicago’s West Side. To address the issue, Chicago police have expanded a carjackings task force that includes the Cook County authorities, the Illinois State Police and the FBI.
More than two-thirds of the victims have been men. The most-targeted vehicle model has been the Toyota Camry, followed by the Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Anthony Jones, of suburban Chicago, was a victim in January when he was driving in Oak Park. He was shot and hospitalized for six days. He has severe retinal damage.
Months later a man was charged in several violent crimes including Jones’ shooting.
Jones said he’s replaced one of the windows in his car, which was shattered by a bullet.
“Yes, I still drive it,” Jones told the newspaper. “But I’m a little more careful.”
Chicago Asian Americans want majority-Asian ward
CHICAGO — Asian Americans in Chicago are pushing for a majority Asian ward as the city redraws its political maps, saying it will ensure the fast-growing community has a unified voice at City Hall.
The Coalition For A Better Chinese American Community has been fighting for decades for a majority Asian ward in Chicago. With the once-a-decade process of drawing ward boundaries underway again, the coalition says it’s time for a ward that will include all of Chinatown.
Under their proposal, the ward also would include parts of the McKinley Park neighborhood and Bridgeport, the area that was home to longtime former mayors Richard J. and Richard M. Daley.
The number of Asians in Chicago increased by 45,000 over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and Asians were the fastest-growing racial group between 2010 and 2020. But there are currently no Asian members of the City Council.
David Wu, the executive director of the Pui Tak Center, told WLS-TV that “you have to be in the room to make a difference.”
“Hopefully we can be in the room this next decade,” he said.
The City Council approves the new ward map, and must do so by Dec. 1.
1 dead, 2 injured in Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE — One woman died and two people were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee’s north side.
The Journal Sentinel reported that the shooting Saturday happened in the 3600 block of West Chambers Street, where a 30-year-old woman was fatally shot.
In the same incident, a 23-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and is in “critical but stable” condition, according to Milwaukee police. Milwaukee police did not specify a gender. Also, a 44-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and remains in stable condition, according to police.
Milwaukee Police do not have anyone in custody. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
The shooting follows multiple shootings late Thursday night. Three people died and one was injured following a shooting in the 1500 block of North 8th Street.
Roughly a half-mile away, five people were injured and an officer fired shots at a suspect.
City colleges announce SIU accounting partnership
CHICAGO — College officials in Carbondale and Chicago have announced a partnership aimed at improving access for students who want to pursue accounting and diversifying the field.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale has entered an agreement with City Colleges of Chicago that will allow students in Chicago to pursue a bachelor’s degree from SIU while staying in Chicago.
Both colleges say they hope it’ll help draw more students of color to the field of accounting. The National Association of Black Accountants says fewer than 9% of accountants and auditors are Black.
“We are committed to partnering with four-year universities like SIU Carbondale to make transferring an efficient and seamless process,” said Daniel Lopez, President of Harold Washington College, one of Chicago’s city colleges. “With this agreement, City Colleges students have another quality, affordable pathway to a bachelor’s degree.”
City Colleges students can attend classes free of charge if they are recipients of Star Scholarships, which Chicago Public School students can qualify for. When the students transfer they will be eligible for a scholarship.
1 dead, 4 wounded in Chicago shooting
CHICAGO — One person died and four others were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday on Chicago’s North Side, according to police.
Officers were called around 3:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired by someone in a dark-colored vehicle in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood.
A 32-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital. Those injured included a 30-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and two 25-year-old women.
No arrests have been made. Authorities said the shooting remained under investigation.
Iowa’s GOP leaders welcome Trump
DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Sen. Charles Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds embraced Donald Trump’s return to Iowa on Saturday, standing by the former president as he repeated his false claims of voter fraud and a stolen election to a crowd of thousands.
The state’s senior senator, who recently announced plans to run for an eighth six-year term, praised Trump as he introduced him by noting there was “a great crowd honoring a great president of the United States.”
Neither Grassley nor Reynolds made any reference to Trump’s post-presidency, during which he has continued to lie about the results and urge Republicans to conduct “audits” of the vote counts. Reynolds, also seeking re-election next year, gushed with praise for Trump in her brief remarks.
Trump spent almost 30 minutes of the rally, his first in Iowa since his 2020 campaign, arguing falsely that he had won Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
“Trump won! Trump won! Trump won!,” came the chant from the crowd spread across the sprawling Iowa state fairgrounds.
“He did. He did. Thank you,” Trump said.
Representatives for Grassley and Reynolds did not respond this past week to requests for comment on whether they agreed with Trump’s statement on Wednesday that the “real insurrection” was the election, not the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters determined to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.
Grassley, who voted to certify the vote, has been quiet about Trump’s continuing claims of a stolen election. Asked in July, he said. “On Dec. 12, after the electoral votes were cast, Biden is the president of the United States.”
On Saturday night, Trump endorsed Grassley and pledged to endorse Reynolds separately in the months ahead.
In January, when asked if she and other Republican leaders should have more quickly rejected false claims of election fraud, the governor said people need to stop pointing fingers and move forward.
Man charged in crash that killed 3 family members
BETHALTO, Ill. — An 18-year-old has been charged in an August crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
Prosecutors recently charged Blake A. Jones, of Worden. Madison County authorities alleged he had been driving under the influence of alcohol when he ran a stop sign on Aug. 13 and struck a vehicle carrying 55-year-old John A. Cafazza, 52-year-old Melissa R. Cafazza and 12-year-old Dominic J. Cafazza. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones faced multiple counts of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death, among other charges. He turned himself in to authorities and was being held on $1 million bail.
It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney. A listed phone number could not be located Sunday.
“The loss of John, Melissa and Dominic has been a terrible tragedy for the entire community,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine in a statement. “Our office will work to ensure justice is served for the Cafazza family.”
Chicago Park District leader resigns amid scandal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District’s leader has resigned following questions about his handling of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations among lifeguards.
Mike Kelly, who serves as superintendent and CEO of the city’s park system, issued a resignation letter Saturday saying his departure was “effective immediately.” He stepped down the same day Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for his removal, saying in a letter that a “culture of sexual abuse, harassment, and coercion” has become pervasive and there was a “lack of urgency and accountability” in handling it.
Kelly was appointed by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2011. WBEZ reported Kelly was informed of the first allegation in February 2020 but didn’t forward complaints to the inspector general for over a month.
City aldermen called for his resignation because of the lack of action against the allegations.
“It has been an honor to steward this extraordinary organization for the past 10 years,” Kelly said in the resignation letter. “It has also been an honor to serve Chicagoans as a public servant for the past 27 years. I have always had the best interests of our patrons and our employees at heart.”
Investigations into the allegations have led to disciplinary action against dozens of employees in the Beaches and Pool Unit, including high-level managers.