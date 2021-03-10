30-year sentence given for fatal stabbing of retired captain
OSHKOSH — A man who pleaded no contest to fatally stabbing a retired police captain in Oshkosh has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Ian Suzuki, 29, was also given ten years of extended supervision during sentencing Monday in Winnebago County.
Suzuki apologized before he was sentenced, WLUK-TV reported.
“I just wish Jay’s family were here for me to say this, but I just wanted to say to them that I really am sorry for everything that I put them through. Jay was a good man and he should be here instead of me. I just wish there was more that I could do to make up for what I did,” Suzuki said.
The incident happened at Suzuki’s mother’s home in February 2020 during an argument about the conditions for him to live at the residence, police said. Suzuki stabbed Puestohl, a friend of the woman.
As part of a plea deal, Suzuki pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors originally charged Suzuki with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence, and battery. The battery charge was dismissed.
First whooping crane hatched at foundation in Baraboo dies
BARABOO — The first whooping crane hatched at the International Crane Foundation in Wisconsin has died.
Foundation officials said the crane, named Gee Whiz, died on Feb. 24 of natural causes. He was 38 years and nine months old. A whooping crane’s average life expectancy in captivity is about 25 years. The oldest crane in captivity died at age 46, according to the foundation.
Gee Whiz was conceived through artificial insemination using semen from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Maryland. He was named after George Gee, who worked at Patuxent and collected the semen.
Gee Whiz sired 178 cranes and was known for his nasty disposition. Officials with the foundation, which is located in Baraboo, said he was fiercely territorial of his enclosure and workers dreaded handling him because he pecked their ankles and fingers.
Foundation spokeswoman Pamela Seelman described him as “spirited and tenacious.”
Whooping cranes are still working their way back from the brink of extinction. The population has grown from fewer than 20 birds in the mid-1940s to almost 850 birds today, according to the foundation.