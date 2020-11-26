Vandals try to pull down Chicago park’s McKinley statue
CHICAGO — Vandals tried to topple a Chicago park’s statue of President William McKinley early Wednesday using a rope tethered to a car, police said.
The attempt to pull down the statue at McKinley Park failed at about 4 a.m., but police said the statue was spray-painted with graffiti that WGN-TV reported included the words “Land Back.”
McKinley was president from 1897 to 1901 and his push for westward expansion is now widely criticized as racist, for pushing Indigenous people off their land, WBBM-TV reported.
No one was in custody and Chicago police did not have a description of whoever targeted the McKinley statue on the city’s southwest side.
Protesters have targeted McKinley statues in Buffalo, N.Y., and Honolulu this year, among other cities.
McKinley joins a list of once revered U.S. figures who are now criticized for advancing White supremacy or being silent about attacks on Black Americans and Indigenous people.
Trial delay for Quincy woman accused in crash that killed 4QUINCY, Ill. — The December trial for a Quincy woman charged with murder after a car crash that killed three children and an adult has been delayed to next year.
Natasha McBride, 36, briefly appeared in Adams County Circuit Court last week, according to The (Quincy) Herald-Whig.
McBride’s attorney Todd Nelson said they weren’t ready for a December trial. It has been placed on the March jury trial docket.
McBride faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 54-year-old Jenniffer Hendricks of Rushville and her three grandchildren 6-year-old Dakota Corrick, 4-year-old Archer Corrick and 1-year-old Ransom Corrick. The boys lived in Kirksville, Mo.
Authorities allege she ignored a traffic light in August while driving at a high rate of speed and hit a car driven by Hendricks’ husband, Stephen Hendricks. He was hospitalized with injuries.
McBride’s next court hearing was set for Feb. 17. She was being held on $5 million bond in the Adams County Jail.
Hundreds of jobs tied to protein ventureDECATUR, Ill. — Archer Daniels Midland and a French company recently announced plans to produce protein from insects in Decatur, a venture that is expected to create hundreds of jobs.
The site will be owned and operated by InnovaFeed at ADM’s Decatur corn processing complex. Construction is targeted to begin in 2021, the Herald & Review reported.
InnovaFeed creates oils and insect-based feed for fish and other animals. Every part of the black soldier fly is used so there is no waste. ADM’s byproducts can be used in production.
“Our new operations in Illinois, a global leader and destination for agriculture, will allow us to take the next steps to innovate and grow our business,” said Clement Ray, co-founder of InnovaFeed.
Chris Cuddy, an ADM senior vice president, said insect farming “stands out as a true solution” to meet the demand for animal protein.
InnovaFeed will be in the Decatur-Macon County Enterprise Zone. Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said financial incentives from the city will be considered at the city council’s Dec. 7 meeting.