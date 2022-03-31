Iowa judge rules in favor of environmental groups in Clayton County trout stream case
DES MOINES — A state court judge said environmental groups may proceed with a lawsuit seeking to halt expansion of a cattle farm in northeast Iowa near a prized trout stream.
Judge Michael Huppert on Monday ruled against the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which sought to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter and Iowa State Council of Trout Unlimited.
The groups are seeking to protect Bloody Run Creek, a stream in Clayton County that is among the few waterways designated with an Outstanding Iowa Waters designation qualifying it for a high level of protection. The owners of Supreme Beef want to stock farm buildings with 11,600 cows and spread manure on fields that are in the stream’s watershed.
Huppert found the Sierra Club has standing to sue by showing that some of its members fish, hike and shoot photos in and along Bloody Run Creek. He said the group has adequately shown that real harm could come from cow manure reaching the creek and that concerns aren’t just speculative.
The cold-water creek has significant populations of several trout species.
The Iowa DNR approved a manure management plan for the farm in April 2021 despite claims that it underestimated by more than 1.3 million pounds the nitrogen and phosphorous that would be released by the cow manure.
4 more teens charged in shooting at Des Moines school
DES MOINES — Des Moines police charged four more teenagers with murder Tuesday in the March 7 shooting death of a 15-year-old outside a Des Moines high school.
Police charged the teens about three weeks after arresting six other people in the death of Jose David Lopez and the shooting of two teenage girls who survived. Like those arrested earlier, the additional suspects were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
The shooting happened along the edge of the East High School campus, near downtown.
Investigators made the latest arrests after reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing suspects and their acquaintances, police said. The investigation showed six guns were used and police recovered 42 shell casings from the shooting scene and the suspects’ vehicles.
The additional people arrested were Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18; Braulio Hernandez-Salas and Daniel Hernandez, both 17; and Kevin Isidro Martinez, 16. All live in Des Moines.
Illinois Senate targets smash-and-grab thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Senate has a bipartisan plan to crack down on smash-and-grab retail thefts and the selling of stolen items that follows.
The legislation takes aim at retail theft networks that are believed to be responsible for stealing merchandise from stores. It identifies the offense of “organized retail crime” and seeks to eliminate jurisdictional restraints that often hinder wholesale prosecution. It would also provide more money for police and prosecutors to chase the scofflaws.
The legislation has the support of the state attorney general and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. It would give any state’s attorney authority to prosecute all aspects of an organized retail crime. As it stands, jurisdictional problems that can occur that prevent prosecution when a theft occurs in one county and the stolen goods are sold somewhere else, said Rob Karr, president and CEO of the retail merchants.
Additionally, if a cellphone or the internet is used to coordinate such a crime, any state’s attorney may step in. In certain cases, such as multiple thefts across state lines, the Illinois attorney general would be able to pursue suspects with anti-racketeering laws.
Federal judge rejects lawsuit trying to halt Obama library
CHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in a park on Chicago’s South Side.
In a ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Blakey rejected the contention by the group Protect Our Parks that the city’s park district improperly gave control of the land in Jackson Park to former President Barack Obama’s foundation in violation of the public trust.
The city, Blakey wrote, “did not abdicate control or ownership of the OPC site to the Obama Foundation.”
Citing the state law that governs museums, the judge wrote that the Obama Center will “confer a public benefit because they serve valuable public purposes, including ... furthering human knowledge and understanding, educating and inspiring the public, and expanding recreational and cultural resources and opportunities.”
The Obama Foundation applauded the ruling.
Judge declares mistrial in fatal crash that killed pregnant mom
JOLIET, Ill. — A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case of an Illinois man charged in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons after jurors said they were deadlocked.
A day earlier, Will County Judge Daniel Rippy read a note that said 11 jurors were in favor of a guilty verdict in the trial of Sean Woulfe, 30, of Orland Park, and that one juror was not. Wednesday was the third day of deliberations.
Will County State’s Attorney’s office spokeswoman Carole Cheney said the next court date in the case is May 10. An order prohibiting attorneys from discussing the case remains in place.
Woulfe is charged with reckless homicide in the July 2017 crash in the northern Illinois community of Beecher. Authorities have said that Woulfe was driving at more than 80 mph seconds before he ran through a stop sign and slammed into a car carrying Lindsey Schmidt and her three young sons.
Schmidt, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene, as was her 19-month-old son, Kaleb. Her 4-year-old son, Weston, and 6-year-old son, Owen, died days later.
Charges dropped against La Crosse man in stalking case
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Charges have been dropped against a La Crosse man accused of stalking and strangling a woman.
Johnny Foster, 46, faced six charges including strangulation/suffocation, stalking and intimidating a victim. Judge Todd Bjerke dismissed all six charges Monday at the request of the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office.
Foster was arrested last November and remained jailed in La Crosse County until signing a $2,500 signature bond March 10.
Suspect in Wausau murder case pleads no contest
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s father in Wausau in 2018 has pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide.
In exchange for Monday’s plea, two disorderly conduct charges against Lee Franck were to be dismissed and read during sentencing in Marathon County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors say the 60-year-old Franck got in an argument with Lyle Leith days before his death. Court documents say the 77-year-old victim tried to intervene in a fight between Franck and his daughter.
Investigators say Leith’s body was found in his garage in Wausau on Feb. 20, 2018. Sentencing is scheduled for April 8.