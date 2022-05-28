WWII veteran dies 1 day after receiving Gold Medal
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A World War II veteran from Chippewa Falls died the day after receiving a congressional medal.
Raleigh Nayes was part of Merrill’s Marauders, a unit of several thousand U.S. soldiers who attacked the Japanese from behind their lines in Burma in 1944. The unit was named for its leader, Brig. Gen. Frank Merrill.
Of the unit’s 3,000 soldiers, only 200 survived, according to an account in Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military’s news organization.
Congress last fall approved the Congressional Gold Medal for all the soldiers in the unit. According to the U.S. House of Representatives website, the medal is Congress’ “highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions.”
Nayes received his medal on April 20 at the assisted living home where he was living. He died in his sleep early the next morning at age 99.
“When it finally happened, it was a big moment,” said Raleigh Nayes’ oldest son, Jim. “Dad was pretty stoic, but it was very emotional for the rest of us. We are extremely proud of his service.”
Nayes’ death left four Marauders still alive as of April 27, according to Stars and Stripes.
Student pilot hospitalized after small-plane crash
WAUWATOSA — A student pilot is critical condition after his small plane crashed in Wauwatosa.
Police said in a statement Friday that the two-seat Cessna 152 crashed in a home’s backyard Thursday afternoon after taking off from Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee’s north side. The 18-year-old pilot was the only person on board. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No one on the ground was hurt.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Witnesses have said it appears the pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings before the crash.
DOJ settles discrimination claim for $46,276
MADISON — The state Department of Justice has agreed to pay an agency administrator $46,276 to resolve her discrimination complaints.
The department signed the settlement with Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Tina Virgil on May 17.
Virgil filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last year alleging that she was paid less as chief of the department’s law enforcement services division than her predecessor because she’s a Black woman.
She also alleged she faced abuse because of her race and gender.
Attorney General Josh Kaul, who races re-election in November, promoted her to DCI administrator while the complaint was pending, bumping her pay from $116,000 to almost $133,000 annually.
Virgil filed a federal lawsuit this past January alleging Kaul and Deputy Attorney General Eric Wilson violated her civil rights. Online court records indicate Virgil dropped the lawsuit on May 17, the day she signed the settlement with the Justice Department.
The agency’s spokeswoman, Gillian Drummond, said that an outside investigation found no evidence supporting work rule violations against Virgil but the department decided to settle the matter to avoid spending more money on litigation.
Federal grand jury indicts man on timber-theft charges
MADISON — A federal grand jury has indicted a Bayfield County man on charges that he stole timber from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.
Jerod Hecimovich, 40, of Mason is charged in a three-count indictment with stealing, injuring and knowingly cutting and removing live oak timber from the forest in 2021.
According to the indictment, Hecimovich had a contract with the U.S. Forest Service to harvest certain timber but he harvested live oak in violation of his contract. The indictment seeks a $24,736 forfeiture. Hecimovich would face up to 11 years in prison if convicted on all three counts.
Marshfield, Adams shut down municipal wells
MADISON, Wis. — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination.
The state DNR announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS high enough to concern state health officials.
La Crosse, Eau Claire and Madison have also shut down wells due to PFAS contamination.
