GOP Senate leader: Evers’ pick for agriculture post lacks votes
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate is asking Gov. Tony Evers to withdraw his pick to lead the state agriculture department, saying there isn’t enough support to confirm him.
Evers selected Brad Pfaff to lead the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in January. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s spokesman Alec Zimmerman said in an email Friday that Pfaff does not have the votes to be confirmed. He said Fitzgerald asked Evers earlier Friday to withdraw his nomination of Pfaff before Tuesday’s Senate session.
Iowa board backs adding PTSD to medical marijuana program
ANKENY, Iowa — A state board has approved post-traumatic stress disorder and intellectual disability with aggression to the number of medical conditions that can legally be treated by medical marijuana in Iowa but rejected two other conditions petitioners had requested.
The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board voted Friday to not allow patients with opioid dependency and those with Alzheimer’s Disease to have legal access to medical marijuana. Board members expressed concern over lack of studies or other evidence that medical marijuana would help those conditions.
The Iowa Board of Medicine must agree with the addition of PTSD and intellectual disability before they can be added to a list of diagnoses for which medical marijuana can be prescribed.
The conditions would join seizures, Crohn’s disease, AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and Parkinson’s disease as approved conditions.
Search panel for UW post named
MADISON, Wis. — The head of the University of Wisconsin System’s Board of Regents has named a search committee to find candidates to replace retiring system President Ray Cross.
Regent President Andrew Petersen said Friday that board Vice President Michael Grebe will chair the committee. Other members include Petersen, regents Mike Jones, Edmund Manydeeds and Torrey Tiedeman, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, UW-La Crosse Provost Betsy Morgan, UW-Superior Chancellor Renee Wachter and former regent Regina Millner.
The committee is expected to begin its search in December. The panel will work with a national search firm to identify and screen candidates. The full Board of Regents will make the hiring decision. Cross has served as system president since 2014.
Illinois state representative quits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A state representative charged with bribery in a federal complaint has resigned.
Rep. Luis Arroyo submitted his resignation Friday after 13 years in the House. The Chicago Democrat stepped down just hours before a special investigating committee was scheduled to begin considering his expulsion.
Prosecutors claim the 65-year-old Arroyo offered a $2,500 monthly bribe to a state senator for the senator’s support on legislation legalizing slot-like “sweepstakes” games.