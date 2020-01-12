Competency exam ordered in 1976 murder case in Wisconsin

Iowa authorities say worker died in rock quarry accident

Going up: Iowa State Fair admission ticket prices

Ex-police chief pleads guilty to lying about hours worked

Iowa news in brief

Fears of Sanders win growing among Democratic establishment

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Corps trying to make more space for Missouri River runoff

Judge orders Google to turn over a full year of Jussie Smollett’s data as part of special prosecutor probe