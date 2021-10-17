Remains found in field identified as those of missing Iowa boy
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Remains found in a field in September were those of an Iowa boy who went missing from his home in May, according to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday night that the remains were those of Xavior Harrelson, who disappeared from an Iowa trailer park near Montezuma on May 27, just days before his 11th birthday.
The sheriff’s department said it would not immediately release the boy’s cause of death.
Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, said Xavior’s death was being investigated as suspicious, the Des Moines Register reported.
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has pushed back a deadline for state employees of veterans homes, prisons and other congregate facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as his office negotiates with labor unions representing some workers.
Pritzker, who in August set an Oct. 4 deadline for state workers covered by his requirement to get the vaccine, on Friday said employees have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated, the Chicago Tribune reported. The workers are employed by the departments of Corrections, Veterans Affairs, Human Services and Juvenile Justice.
CHICAGO — A lawsuit seeks to block new Illinois state legislative district maps, saying Black residents of East St. Louis were unconstitutionally split up into multiple House districts to help White Democratic incumbents in neighboring districts win reelection.
The federal lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of the East St. Louis Branch NAACP, the Illinois State Conference of the NAACP and the United Congress of Community and Religious Organizations. It says race played a role in the redistricting of House District 114, which is currently represented by Rep. LaToya Greenwood, who is Black.
Tax records show 2020 income of Illinois governor, wife
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife M.K. Pritzker reported adjusted gross income of about $5.1 million in 2020, according to portions of his tax returns released by the billionaire Democrat’s campaign.
About $2.2 million of that income was taxable, and the Pritzkers paid $529,104 in federal taxes on their personal income and $230,643 to the state. They made $2.8 million in charitable donations, the campaign said in an email.
The documents — the first few pages of his federal and state tax returns — represent only a portion of Pritzker’s wealth. The heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune and a former partner in a private equity firm is estimated by Forbes to have a net worth of $3.6 billion.
Pritzker’s campaign has declined to release tax documents related to trusts where much of the governor’s wealth is held.
Pritzker, who is seeking reelection in 2022, put $35 million into his campaign fund earlier this year.
Teens arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa police have arrested four juveniles in connection with a hit-and-run crash that struck and killed a 47-year-old woman who was trying to stop an attempted vehicle theft at a Wauwatosa hotel early Thursday morning.
Police said the four teens — a 13-year old male, 14-year-old female, 15-year-old male and 15-year-old female — were trying to steal a vehicle at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Wauwatosa on Thursday morning when Sunita Balogun tried to alert hotel staff of the incident.
Soon after, one of the teens entered Balogun’s SUV and struck her with it before stealing the vehicle and leaving the scene, police said.
The Journal Sentinel reports police found the car, parked and occupied by the suspects, on Milwaukee’s north side. Balogun, who was a Nigerian immigrant, died on scene.
Wauwatosa police said the four teens are now in custody at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center.