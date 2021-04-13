Study: Most urban schools were virtual in December
MADISON, Wis. — Almost all urban Wisconsin schools taught their students virtually in December compared with only a fraction of rural schools, according to a study released Monday.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings based on a state survey of Wisconsin schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. About four of every five public and private schools responded to the survey.
It found that 80% to 90% of urban schools had all or mostly virtual instruction in December depending on the grade. That compares with 40% to 50% of suburban schools and 14% to 18% of rural schools.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum noted that the data is ambiguous in some cases. For example, if a grade is marked as 40% virtual, that could mean either all students are virtual two days a week or most students are attending class in-person five days a week but 40% chose an all-virtual option.
Data for the early months of 2021 isn’t available yet.
Milwaukee man pleads guilty to illegally obtaining PPP loans
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man accused of illegally obtaining more than $600,000 in federal loans meant for COVID-19 relief pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.
Stephen Smith, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.
Authorities say Smith fraudulently sought Paycheck Protection Program loans through applications to an insured financial institution on behalf of three different companies.
The loan applications contained numerous false and misleading statements about the companies’ respective payroll expenses, which led the financial institution to fund the loans, court documents show.
Smith directed his co-conspirators to send him portions of the PPP funds within days of receiving them and used the proceeds for personal expenses, according to the documents.
Smith’s attorney, Craig Powell, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
Vandal covers Black Lives Matter, Asian equality signs
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Police in Shorewood are searching for a vandal who covered up signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and Asian equality.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that surveillance video shows a man in a face mask and hat approach the Cloud Red bar on March 28 and pour paint over its windows to cover the signs.
The bar’s owners say the incident hasn’t deterred them from sharing messages that support ending racism. After the incident they put up a handwritten sign that reads “If you’re tired of hearing about racism imagine how tired some people are of experiencing it.”
State orders schools to fix racial environment
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Public Instruction has ordered the Burlington Area School District to repair what the agency is calling a “racially hostile environment.”
The DPI issued an order Friday giving the district 30 days to come up with a corrective action plan to prevent racial discrimination in student discipline and “adequately redress the racially hostile environment.”
The order came after a mother complained to the district that her two Black students had been harassed between the years of 2016 and 2020.
The mother said they were subjected to racial slurs, detained when White students hurt them, spat on and pushed down stairs. She also alleged that one of her students brought a toy air gun to school in 2017 and received a one-day suspension when a White fourth-grader brought a knife to school in 2018 and got only detention.
The DPI order said the district failed to adequately investigate the mother’s complaints.
The order also notes a student discipline report includes 19 discipline incidents of racial harassment across the district between 2016 and 2020.
The district issued a statement noting one of every five students in the district is a minority and it would never intentionally treat Black or Brown students differently based on their race. The school board in November adopted a new student anti-harassment/anti-racism policy, the statement said.