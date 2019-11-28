Strong winds whip up snow, hampering Nebraska, Iowa travel
Strong winds whipped up snow and hampered travelers in Nebraska and Iowa on Tuesday.
The storm system that wreaked havoc as it raced through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska remained over much of Iowa. The National Weather Service said gusts could approach 60 mph as the storm heads northeast. A gust of 53 mph was reported Wednesday morning in Davenport, Iowa.
The Iowa Transportation Department said several highways were packed with snow, but none were closed.
The National Weather Service said 8.3 inches of snow was reported near Spirit Lake.
Far western Nebraska is shoveling out from higher amounts. Nearly a foot has been reported southeast of Lyman, with drifts up to 16 inches deep.
Several Nebraska highways and county roads are covered with snow as well, but no weather-related closures are reported.
104-year-old becomes Wisconsin’s oldest hunter
MADISON, Wis. — A 104-year-old woman has bagged a buck to become the oldest person in Wisconsin to ever harvest a deer.
The Department of Natural Resources says Florence Teeters, of Phillips, was inspired to purchase her first hunting license while sitting in a blind on her land in Price County with her son, Bill, during last year’s gun deer season.
She and Bill set up their blind on Saturday, opening day of the 2019 nine-day gun season. Two hours into their day they saw a spike buck. Florence took it down. Bill says she was excited and kept saying “I got a buck! I got a buck!”
DNR officials said a preliminary records check indicates Florence is the oldest person to date to purchase a gun deer license and harvest a deer.
Former care provider gets 10 years for stealing from clients
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former care provider in Sioux City has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing from her clients.
The Sioux City Journal reports that 50-year-old Lisa Sembach-Preston was sentenced Tuesday. She’d pleaded guilty to two counts of dependent adult abuse and two counts of theft. The judge also ordered her to repay nearly $85,000 to Crossroads of Western Iowa, a Council Bluffs-based nonprofit that provides services to adults with disabilities and mental illnesses.
The records say Sembach-Preston was responsible for each victim’s bank accounts and financial matters. The thefts occurred from February 2015 through April 2017.
Authorities say she used the money to pay for furniture, clothes and a trip to Las Vegas.
Chicago man charged with murder of missing woman
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with murdering a Chicago woman who went missing in March and whose body has never been found.
Chicago Police said 34-year-old Marvin Bailey, of Chicago, was arrested Tuesday on the city’s South Side and charged with first- degree murder in the death of Chaunti Bryla.
The 43-year-old Bryla was last seen on March 20. After her family filed a missing persons’ report, police said that they developed information that turned the probe into a homicide investigation. The department has not provided details.
In August, Bryla’s family told the Chicago Tribune that the 43-year-old Bryla knew Bailey and allowed him to live with her after he was released from prison in 2018 on parole. Bailey had been in prison after being convicted of aggravated battery.