Authorities: Several in car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash
CLIVE, Iowa — At least three people died Monday in a dramatic crash of a car that reached speeds of more than 100 mph while fleeing police, officials in central Iowa said.
The crash happened in the Des Moines suburb of Clive, after a woman in nearby Urbandale reported a car carrying several males after she spotted one rummaging through her car, police said in a news release. Officers who later spotted the car discovered it had been reported stolen and attempted to stop it.
According to police, the car refused to stop and reached speeds of more than 100 mph before launching into the air as it crossed railroad tracks, flipping several times and hitting a utility pole and creek bank.
Police found five males, several of whom had been ejected from the car, at the scene. Three have died from their injuries and two have been taken to hospitals, police said.
Police did not immediately release the names of those killed and injured. The Iowa State Patrol is helping in the investigation.
Chicago police shoot woman after she points gun at them
CHICAGO — A woman shot by Chicago police on the city’s West Side was charged Monday with four felonies for allegedly pointing a handgun at officers.
Keshawna Davidson, 20, faces three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police said.
Davidson was sitting in an illegally parked vehicle about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.
“The female occupant began exhibiting characteristics of an armed person. Shortly thereafter, officers observed the female armed with a handgun which prompted an armed confrontation between police and the suspect,” police said in a statement.
Davidson allegedly pointed her gun, police said. Officers opened fire and struck Davidson several times. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said they recovered a weapon at the scene.
Illinois VA head quits in wake of COVD-19 outbreak at homes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The director of Illinois’ Veteran Affairs Department is leaving the post, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday.
Pritzker said the departure of Linda Chapa LaVia was a “mutual decision” that comes in the wake of deadly outbreaks of COVID-19 at state veterans’ homes, including the LaSalle Veterans’ Home, where 39 residents died of the coronavirus.
“What we want to do is restore confidence that people have in our Veterans Affairs Department and we want to do our best to take care of our veterans,” Pritzker said during a news conference in Springfield.
Pritzker’s office and the Department of Veterans Affairs are attempting to determine what caused the outbreak at the state-run LaSalle Veterans Home in LaSalle, about 90 miles southwest of Chicago.
The outbreak was identified in late October when a staff member and a resident tested positive for the virus. An outbreak at the Quincy home has killed at least 17 veterans and, at the Manteno home, at least 19 veterans have died from the virus.
A former Democratic state representative from Aurora, Chapa LaVia was appointed by Pritzker in 2019.
Chapa LaVia testified Monday for nearly three hours before the House Judiciary-Civil Committee.
Paloma Republican Rep. Randy Frese noted the criticism Chapa LaVia, an Army veteran, has faced and asked her if the pressure was too great for her to continue in her job effectively.
“I work hard for my veterans, and I take that as an honor every day, Chapa Lavia said. “But the pressure is the pressure. I signed up for this job. And I’m honored to do that. I also received by the Illinois Veterans’ Assistance Committee that we have in the state that they’re 100% behind me and how we’ve conducted and how we’re working hard to make sure this is under control.”
The governor said he will name a permanent replacement for Chapa LaVia after a nationwide search. Until then, Major General Peter Nezamis of the Illinois National Guard will serve as interim director.
“I’m grateful to Linda for her service and wish her well on her next chapter,” Pritzker said. “I’m pleased to welcome Major General Peter Nezamis to his new role and am confident that with his decades of leadership and operations experience, he is the right person to lead this department forward and ensure our veterans receive the quality care they deserve.”Nezamis currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Illinois Air National Guard, and is responsible for the command, control and operations of plans and programs affecting personnel at Scott Air Force Base, Peoria and Springfield.
“I’ve been privileged to serve our state and county in a number of capacities throughout my career and I pledge to lead the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs forward in a way that is transparent, equitable and fair,” Nazamis said.