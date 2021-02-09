Security guard punched for reminding man to wear mask
KENOSHA — A Paddock Lake man is facing charges after he was accused of punching a security guard who reminded him to wear a mask at a Kenosha grocery store.
Police recommend the man in his 50s be charged with battery and disorderly conduct. The incident happened Saturday night at Woodman’s Food Market.
“Somebody from the store approached them and the guy said some choice words and … that’s when the punching started,” Kenosha Police Capt. Brent Sagedal said Sunday.
First responders were called to treat the guard for minor injuries, the Kenosha News reported.
At Woodman’s Market locations in Wisconsin and other states, employees and customers are required to wear masks to stem the spread of COVID-19, whether or not there is a government order, company President Clint Woodman said.
The requirement is similarly in place at other Wisconsin retailers and communities while Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-led Legislature fight over the mandate which the governor has reinstated.
In Kenosha, a city ordinance requiring the use of face masks also remains intact through March 31. Businesses not in compliance can be fined up to $250. Individuals can face fines of $25 for a first offense, $50 for a second offense and $100 for a third violation.
2 arrested in death of Fond du Lac driver shot in leg
FOND DU LAC — Police are investigating the death of a driver who was found with a gunshot wound after crashing his vehicle in Fond du Lac. Two people have been arrested in the case.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Friday and found the 39-year-old Fond du Lac man had been shot in the leg. David Posey had struck a light pole and several parking meters.
According to authorities, Posey was rushed to a Fond du Lac hospital and then air lifted to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah where he was pronounced dead Friday evening.
Investigators say two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. A 30-year-old Fond du Lac man is being held on a probation hold and a 29-year-old Fond du Lac woman is being detained on possible obstruction charges.
An autopsy by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to be done Monday.
Evers appoints investor to UW regents board
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers appointed a Milwaukee investor who has given tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents Monday.
John Miller will replace Jose Delgado, who died of a stroke last month at age 74. Miller will serve out the rest of Delgado’s term, which expires in May. Evers said he will then reappoint him to the board.
Miller contributed at least $172,000 to state Democratic and liberal-leaning candidates and committees over the last decade, including $33,000 to Evers since 2017 and $20,000 to state Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky.
The appointment is subject to approval by the Republican-controlled state Senate. Adam Gibbs, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
Miller graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2006 and became president and CEO of Miller-St. Nazianz, a farm equipment business, in 2008. He founded Arenberg Holdings LLC in Milwaukee in 2015, investing in early stage Midwestern companies.
According to an obituary from Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Brookfield, Delgado was attending a workshop in Texas when he suffered a massive stroke during the night. He died a week later, on Jan. 24, in an Austin hospital.
Delgado immigrated from Cuba to the United States in 1961, when he was 14 years old. He earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and founded the American Transmission Company in 1999. He served as the company’s CEO until he retired in 2010, according to the obituary. Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed him as a regent in 2014.
Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
MADISON — A Wisconsin woman has been charged in federal court with trying to hire a hitman using bitcoin currency.
Online court records in the Wester District of Wisconsin indicate 37-year-old Kelly Harper of Columbus was charged Friday with racketeering. She’s due to make her initial court appearance today. Her attorney, federal public defender Joseph Bugni, didn’t immediately respond to a message Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, Harper used murder-for-hire sites on the dark web last fall to try to set up the murder of an unidentified Sun Prairie man. She supplied the administrator of one site with a photo of the man and his car during a chat in December. The administrator responded by demanding proof of payment in bitcoin. Harper responded by sharing a screenshot of a bitcoin wallet worth about $5,633.
Police learned of the alleged plot after they received a call of a suspicious person at the man’s home on Jan. 12. An officer arrived and discovered the man in the middle of an interview with three journalists researching a murder-for-hire site on the dark web. They said they had uncovered a plot to kill him.
The man’s girlfriend filed a complaint with the FBI the next day.
1 dead, 4 others injured in altercation
PLOVER — One person has died and four others have been injured in what police describe as an altercation in central Wisconsin early Monday.
Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. on a report of a disturbance in Plover. At the scene they found one man dead and another male with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. He was alert and conscious and taken to the hospital.
Two additional males and a female suffered various injuries in the altercation. Two of the three individuals were transported to medical facilities, Chief Daniel Ault said in a statement.Investigators remained at the scene hours later. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office, state Department of Justice, State Patrol and Stevens Point police assisted Plover police.