Walgreens won’t sell abortion pill by mail in 20 conservative-led states
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens on Thursday said it won’t sell an abortion pill by mail in 20 conservative-led states.
The statement comes after attorneys general in 20 states last month warned Walgreens and CVS that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states.
Recommended for you
Walgreens spokesperson Fraser Engerman confirmed that the company sent a response to each of the attorneys general saying that it will not dispense mifepristone in their states.
He said the company “will dispense only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so if we are certified.”
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police officer has pleaded not guilty to punching a 17-year-old boy during an arrest last summer that led to protests by members of the Arab American community.
Oak Lawn Officer Patrick O’Donnell’s plea to aggravated battery and official misconduct charges came Wednesday in Leighton Criminal Court in Chicago. A grand jury indicted him last month, and his next court date is April 4. The Cook County prosecutor’s office has said that Hadi Abuatelah was struck more than 10 times July 27 with a closed fist and that another officer knelt on the teen’s legs while both officers shouted commands.
Abuatelah sustained fractures to his face, skull and pelvis. He also had swelling of his brain and spent six days in a hospital. A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed by his family against Oak Lawn. The teen later was charged by the state’s attorney’s office with illegally possessing a gun. That case is pending in juvenile court.
CHICAGO — A judge on Friday ordered a teenager held without bond in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer.
Steven Montano, 18, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, two felony firearms charges and misdemeanor counts of assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
The officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown has said. He was identified Thursday as Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The bail hearing was held a short time after the body of Vasquez-Lasso was taken with a police escort from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Oak Lawn.
Montano was being chased when he suddenly turned around and pointed a gun at Vasquez-Lasso, prosecutors said at the hearing, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The two exchanged gunfire, with Montano hitting the officer in the head, arm and leg, prosecutors said. The officer fired twice and hit Montano in the face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.