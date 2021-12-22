Deaths of Illinois man, 2 sons deemed a triple homicide
BELVIDERE, Ill. — Police in northern Illinois are investigating the apparent shooting deaths of a man and his two young sons as a triple homicide and are searching for the man’s missing vehicle.
Officers found the bodies of Andrew Hintt, 31, and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere on Sunday night, police said Monday. Autopsies are pending.
Four shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapons have been recovered, police said.
The bodies were found after the boys’ mother contacted the landlord to say she had not heard from anyone in the family. The landlord called 911 and officers responded, police said.
Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said the deaths are being investigated as a triple homicide.
“Whoever did this horrific act is truly evil,” he said Monday during a news conference. Belvidere is about 70 miles northwest of Chicago.
Officers are searching for Hintt’s vehicle, a silver or gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk with Illinois registration: CT92923.
Police asked anyone who knows anything about the vehicle’s whereabouts or anything else regarding the case to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.
Wisconsin prisons struggle with staffing shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Almost a quarter of the jobs within the state Department of Corrections are unfilled, according to agency data.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported Tuesday that about 1,100 jobs remain open and maximum-security facilities in Portage and Waupun are operating with only half their staff. Officials were forced to close a cell hall at Waupun last year and now have resorted to moving about two dozen guards each pay period to Waupun from other facilities to handle the workload.
Inmates say they’re spending longer hours locked in their cells because facilities lack personnel to watch them when they’re out. Corrections spokesman John Beard said that the amount of time inmates get outside their cells varies on what programs they participate in but acknowledged recreation time at Portage has been canceled occasionally due to a staff shortage.
Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr said low pay and fears of contracting COVID-19 are keeping people from applying for positions.
Legislators approved raising guards’ pay from $16.65 to $19.03 per hour in the last two-year state budget in hopes of filling vacancies. They’re also considering a bill that would raise minimum wages by 50 cents per hour on top of an annual 2% wage increase or boost all pay rates by $5 an hour, although that option would require legislators to approve additional funding.
UW regents boost top leaders’ salary ranges amid searches
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System officials have dramatically increased salary ranges for top leaders, giving them more leverage as they search for the next system president and UW-Madison chancellor.
The Board of Regents on Monday unanimously approved boosting the system president’s salary range by almost 7%; the UW-Madison chancellor’s range by 21.7%; and the UW-Milwaukee chancellor’s range by 32%.
The regents also approved a 7.1% increase for other chancellors, a 5.5% increase for system vice presidents, a 5% increase for the UW-Madison provost and a 9.6% increase for the UW-Milwaukee provost.
The old salary range for a system president fell between $489,334 and $734,000. The new minimum will be $522,470 and the maximum $783,706.
The old range for the UW-Madison chancellor was $493,240 to $739,860. The new range is $600,126 to $900,190. Current Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s base salary is $606,154.
The system is currently searching for replacements for interim President Tommy Thompson and Blank, who is set to take over as president at Northwestern University next summer.
Regent Scott Beightol said the range increases look big but they’re necessary to keep pace with peer schools.