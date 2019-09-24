Police seeking man who attacked woman out for run in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Police say a man stabbed a woman during her evening run in Ames.
The Des Moines Register reports police issued an alert after the attack about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in a residential area near the city’s downtown.
Police said the man hit the woman in the head from behind and then stabbed her at least three times on her side.
The woman was able to escape and was later treated at a hospital before being released.
Police don’t know what kind of weapon was used.
Executives of Chicago nursing home fined $400 per day during probe
CHICAGO — A judge has imposed a $400-a-day fine on executives of a Chicago nursing home who haven’t shared what they know about the alleged theft of more than $750,000 from a 98-year-old resident suffering from dementia.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports executives of Symphony Residences of Lincoln Park have yet to submit to a deposition in a civil case involving the treatment of Grace Watanabe.
Neither a company spokesman, nor an attorney representing Symphony, commented on the fine, imposed Friday.
Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert said Symphony Residences executives appear to be stalling until Watanabe, who has no living relatives, dies.
The lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court alleges employees of Symphony Residences cashed checks, made ATM withdrawals and transferred money from several Watanabe bank accounts for about a year.
Golbert took emergency custody of Watanabe and removed her from the nursing home in September 2018 after bank officials alerted authorities to the withdrawals.
Wisconsin Republican Senate leader floats tax cut idea
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate who last week announced he is running for Congress is raising the possibility of cutting taxes next year.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in an interview broadcast Sunday on WISN-TV that he thinks the Legislature will be able to cut taxes next year. He says the Legislature could tap additional tax revenue the state is projected to collect.
Fitzgerald made the comments just days after he launched his bid for Congress in the heavily Republican 5th Congressional District, which includes conservative northern and western Milwaukee suburbs.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in May when the projection for additional revenue was first made that most of it should be kept in reserves in case of an economic downturn.
Boater found dead in channel was Menomonie man, 72
MENOMONIE, Wis. — A boater who was found dead in water near the Lake Tainter Channel has been identified as a 72-year-old rural Menomonie man.
Authorities said Daniel Buss was found after Dunn County authorities got a call about a missing person on Friday night. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a boat partially tied to the dock with its lights on and motor running.
Buss’s body was found in the water nearby. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
Chicago man fatally shot during attempted carjacking
CHICAGO — Chicago Police are searching for a man who shot and killed a man during an attempted carjacking.
Police say 22-year-old Alexis Andrade was sitting inside a car with his girlfriend listening to music late Sunday night on the city’s North Side when a man armed with a handgun and walked up and demanded the vehicle. Police said that when the two men began to struggle, the gunman shot Andrade in the forehead, chest and one of his arms before he fled in a dark van. The woman was not injured.
Andrade was pronounced dead a short time later at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
The shooting came one day after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot during a gunfight with two suspected robbers. One of the suspected robbers was also fatally shot.
Minor Iowa flooding expected along Mississippi River
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Minor flooding is expected this week in Iowa communities along the Mississippi River.
The National Weather Service said the river is swelling with runoff from heavy rain in southern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa, plus the runoff from heavy rain this past weekend in eastern Iowa. Nearly 3 inches was reported at several spots.The river is expected to crest about a half-foot over minor flood stage at Davenport on Wednesday morning. That could lead to flooding at LeClaire Park. In April floodwater rushed into downtown Davenport when a barrier failed.
The crest at Muscatine is expected to be a foot above minor flood stage on Thursday morning.
At Burlington, a crest about 8 inches above minor flood stage is expected overnight Thursday into Friday.
1 worker dies, 1 injured at Newton wind tower plant
NEWTON, Iowa — Officials at a manufacturing plant in Newton say one employee died and another was seriously hurt over the weekend.
Arcosa Wind Towers spokesman Jeff Eller told KCCI-TV the incident Saturday killed one employee and seriously injured another worker, who remained at a hospital Monday.
Names of the workers haven’t been released.
The Newton Daily News says the plant employs more than 180 people at a 335,000-square-foot facility that produces sections of wind towers.
The Associated Press