Latino group sues to block Democrat-drawn maps in Illinois
CHICAGO — Illinois Democrats used inadequate data and an opaque process to draw new legislative districts, a Latino civil rights organization argued in the latest lawsuit seeking to block the maps from being used for statehouse elections over the next decade.
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund sued top Democrats and state election officials late Thursday on behalf of five Latino residents of Illinois, saying the new maps are “malapportioned,” or not drawn to ensure equal representation of all populations. That could result in Latinos and other minority groups not being equitably represented in the Illinois General Assembly, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
Top Illinois Republicans also challenged the maps this week in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Chicago after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the new boundaries into law despite a campaign pledge not to approve politician-drawn districts. The Democratic-controlled Legislature late last month approved the maps — drawn to favor Democrats — with all Republicans voting no.
Pritzker and other Democrats who control Illinois state government dismissed the GOP lawsuit as partisan politics and said the maps are fair because they “ensure representation for diverse communities.” But the challenge from MALDEF expands the source of objections to the very groups whose voting rights Democrats say they are protecting.
Court: Local Wisconsin heath departments can’t close schools
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that local health departments do not have the authority to close schools due to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic, delivering a win to private and religious schools that challenged a Dane County order.
The conservative majority of the court, in a 4-3 decision, also ruled that a school closure order issued last year by Public Health Madison & Dane County infringed on constitutional religious rights.
The ruling is another victory for conservatives who challenged state and local orders issued during the pandemic to close businesses and schools, limit capacity in bars, restaurants and other buildings and require masks to be worn. All of those restrictions have either expired or been rescinded by courts.
Friday’s ruling will have no immediate impact because the 2020-21 school year has ended, but it will limit the powers of health departments in the future by preventing them from ordering school closures.
Iowa Senate official warned of payback over COVID-19 inquiry
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The top administrator in the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate threatened retribution against a GOP appointee who oversees workplace safety after inspectors said they would make public their concerns about COVID-19 hazards at the Capitol, records show.
Charlie Smithson, the secretary of the Senate, criticized Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts for “not knowing better” and told inspectors at an April 2 meeting that senators wouldn’t forget, according to an inspector’s notes of the meeting.
“We’ll take that up at his next confirmation,” Smithson is quoted as saying in the notes, released to The Associated Press under the open records law. Notes from a second inspector at the meeting report that Smithson indicated “this might come up during Rod Roberts’ reappointment.”
Roberts is a former member of the Iowa House and 2010 GOP candidate for governor who was appointed labor commissioner by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Senate voted to confirm him 48-0 in 2019. If reappointed when his term expires in 2023, he would need support from 34 of 50 senators to serve another six-year term.
Chicago joins Illinois in lifting COVID restrictions
CHICAGO — Chicago officials declared the city fully reopened on Friday, ending a requirement that people wear face masks in most indoor places and lifting capacity limits intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Chicago sometimes veered from the state’s restrictions and opted to be stricter or more lenient than the state required. But city officials decided to join the rest of Illinois in lifting restrictions Friday, nearly 15 months after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the first stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases began to rise.
People who are not vaccinated must still wear a mask indoors, and everyone will still need to wear masks inside health care facilities, jails, shelters, schools, taxis, ride-hailing vehicles and on public transportation. And businesses can still opt to require people to wear masks on their premises.
According to the city’s Department of Public Health, about 45% of Chicago residents were fully vaccinated as of Thursday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot acknowledged that the rate is lower in some parts of the city, particularly in the largely Black communities on the South Side.
Chicago police officer charged in Capitol insurrection
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and entering a senator’s office during the Jan. 6 insurrection texted photos of himself inside the building while wearing a police department sweatshirt after telling someone he was going to Washington “to save the nation.”
Karol Chwiesiuk, 29, was arrested Friday and faces five misdemeanor counts, including entering a restricted building, disrupting government business and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with the intent to impede a congressional proceeding.
Prosecutors allege in a criminal complaint that Chwiesiuk was among a mob of people who broke into and damaged the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat. They also say that days before he traveled to Washington to attend a rally supporting then-President Donald Trump, Chwiesiuk said in a text to a friend that he was going “to save the nation” and was “Busy planning how to (expletive) up commies.” He later sent photos of himself inside the Capitol, according to prosecutors.
Police find eastern Iowa woman shot dead; husband arrested
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A woman was found shot to death inside her eastern Iowa home, and police arrested her husband on unrelated charges.
Officers found Jessica Bostrom, 28, dead inside the Eldridge home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, television station WQAD reported. Officials told WQAD that her husband, 34-year-old Shane Bostrom, was arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment and felony obstruction.
Police had not released any details of the shooting by midday Friday.
Commission to send mailers to voters who may have moved
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided to send postcards to more than 100,000 voters who may have moved but won’t deactivate their registrations if they don’t respond.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the commission on Thursday decided to send the first of three postcard mailings later this month to 103,010 voters who may have moved. The postcards will warn the voters their registrations may be deactivated if they don’t confirm their address or register at a new one. The commission will follow up with two more mailings, one in September and one in December.
The commission also will send a memo to local election clerks this summer saying it will be up to them to deactivate voters flagged as potential movers or keep them on the rolls.