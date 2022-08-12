Attorneys for Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans Thursday to file a court brief asking an Iowa judge to lift a 2019 injunction blocking enforcement of the state’s fetal-heartbeat law.

In a brief scheduled to be filed in the Iowa District Court for Polk County, a Virginia organization that calls itself the Alliance Defending Freedom cites the Iowa Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning its prior opinion that there is a state constitutional right to an abortion, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

