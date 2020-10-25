Black man shot by police in Iowa agrees to $400,000 settlement
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Black man who was shot by police outside an Iowa nightclub five years ago and alleged he was singled out because of his race has agreed to a nearly $400,000 settlement.
Jovan Darnell Webb, 33, was wounded while attempting to pull out of the New World nightclub parking lot in Waterloo during a disturbance in April 2015. His suit also alleged excessive force, equal protection violations and battery on the part of the police officers.
The lawsuit had been scheduled to go to trial this month in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The decision to settle for $399,999 was made by the city’s liability insurance carrier.
Wisconsin appeals court briefly blocks restrictions on gatherings
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ restrictions on indoor public gatherings pending appeal, dealing the Democratic governor a setback in his efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The ruling from the 3rd District Court of Appeals follows Evers’ administration issuing an emergency order on Oct. 6. The directive limited indoor public gatherings to 25% of a building or room’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.
The order also came as COVID-19 cases surged in Wisconsin. But the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin argued the capacity limits amount to a “de facto closure” order for bars and restaurants and sued to strike down the order.
The capacity limits have been on a seesaw ever since, with a Sawyer County judge blocking the order Oct. 14, only to have a Barron County judge reinstate it five days later. A three-judge panel of the appellate court wrote that the plaintiffs had shown “sufficient likelihood of success” with the appeal to grant the stay.
Iowa rolls out new system to track sexual assault evidence kits
DES MOINES — Iowa officials are rolling out a new system to test sexual assault evidence collection kits more quickly as they work to clear a backlog that once numbered in the thousands.
“We think this is something that’s important and helpful and friendly to survivors who were forgotten in the system for a long time,” Attorney General Tom Miller said Thursday during a news conference about the computerized evidence system, called Track-Kit.
The system, which was rolled out in phases this year, helps law enforcement, health care providers and labs keep track of kits moving through the system. About 75% of Iowa law enforcement agencies are now connected, with the remainder expected to join soon, according to Lynn Hicks, the communications director for Miller’s office.
Each person examined for sexual assault evidence also will be given a login to track the progress of their kit.
Attorneys for Black woman: Officer’s firing a ‘first step’
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Attorneys representing a Black woman who was shot and wounded inside a vehicle by a suburban Chicago police officer, who also fatally shot her 19-year-old boyfriend, called the officer’s firing “a first step in police accountability” but said they are pressing ahead with their own probe of the shooting.
Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced late Friday the firing of the officer who fatally shot Marcellis Stinnette, a Black man, and wounded Tafara Williams, 20. Walles said in a brief statement that the male officer had committed “multiple policy and procedure violations.”
No other details, including the officer’s name, were provided in the announcement.
Judge: Couple must pay $820,000
DES MOINES — A judge has ordered a Quad Cities couple who operated two telemarketing firms to pay $820,000 for consumer fraud.
Misty and Paul Barnes and their companies, telemarketing firms PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting, were sued in February by the Iowa Attorney General for a range of allegations. They included calling businesses to demand payment for fraudulent invoices and selling advertisements in fictitious publications.
Court records show the couple made no reply to the suit, leading to Wednesday’s default judgment. The court also made permanent a temporary injunction filed in April that banned the pair from telemarketing in Iowa.
Ex-mayor charged with bank fraud
MADISON, Wis. — A federal grand jury has charged a former mayor of Columbus, Wis., with bank fraud.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Michael Eisenga was indicted Thursday. The indictment alleges that Eisenga took out a nearly $7 million loan from an Illinois credit union in February 2017 to buy property in Columbus. He claimed the property was under a 20-year lease to Festival Foods and the lease was guaranteed by Supervalue Holdings, Inc.
But neither the lease nor the guarantee ever existed, according to the indictment. Eisenga gave the credit union a lease cancellation agreement in January 2019 after Eisenga’s company defaulted on the loan. But that cancellation agreement wasn’t genuine, either, according to the indictment.
Eisenga’s attorney, Chris Van Wagner, said in a statement that Eisenga plans to cooperate fully with the government in the case.