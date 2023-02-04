Daughter charged after mom’s body found in Chicago freezer
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment.
Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card.
Regina Michalski’s body was discovered this week in a freezer in the garage near the apartment they had shared, police said. Investigators believe she died in March 2021. The cause won’t be determined until the body is thawed.
The allegations are “very disturbing,” Judge David Kelly said in setting a $20,000 bond for Bratcher.
Kelly turned down a defense lawyer’s request for a lower bond to get Bratcher out of jail.
She has past convictions for forgery, and investigators said they were trying to determine if Bratcher was collecting her late mother’s Social Security benefits, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Bratcher’s daughter, who lives in Kentucky, asked police to check the home after losing contact with her grandmother.
“What could go wrong? Apparently, everything,” Sabrina Watson said.
CHICAGO — A judge sentenced a former health club controller to four years in federal prison for embezzling more than $4 million from the facility.
U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman sentenced 58-year-old Peter Craig Savely on Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Savely pleaded guilty in October to one count of bank fraud. He acknowledged in a plea agreement that he stole $4.1 million from the East Bank Club over a seven-year period beginning in 2013. He would write payroll checks for four employees, forge the workers’ signatures to endorse the checks and deposit the money into bank accounts that he controlled, according to the plea agreement.
Prosecutors told the judge that Savely engaged in the fraud despite earning a six-figure salary. Guzman said Savely’s actions were a “blatant betrayal” of his employer’s trust.
“I can only conclude that the motive was greed,” the judge said.
Savely’s attorney, Andrew Porter, asked that his client get 2.5 years because he’s unemployed and deep in debt. Savely apologized to relatives and friends in court before the sentence was handed down and he put his hands to his heart.
“I am not that person,” he said to the judge. “I don’t want to be that person.”
Guzman told him that if he doesn’t want to be “that person” he can start by behaving in prison.
