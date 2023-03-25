Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday the state has terminated a controversial contract with the software company Workday.

The move comes 27 months after Reynolds was forced to return $21 million in federal pandemic aid to the state’s coronavirus relief fund after the federal government said the money had been improperly spent on a contract with Workday for personnel software.

