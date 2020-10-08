Jacob Blake being treated at Illinois rehab clinic
MILWAUKEE — Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man left paralyzed after he was shot in the back by a Kenosha police officer in August, was discharged from a Milwaukee hospital and is now undergoing treatment at an Illinois rehabilitation clinic.
Blake’s uncle Justin Blake told The Associated Press that his nephew was discharged “about a week ago.” He declined to be more specific about where Jacob was being treated, citing threats to the Blake family since the shooting.
“He’s doing well,” Justin Blake said. “He’s getting mentally stronger and physically stronger. ... He’s still paralyzed. He’s entering therapy at a rehab center, trying to get his strength and body in whatever best condition that is to push forward.”
CNN first reported Blake’s release, with attorney Patrick Cafferty saying he was being treated at a spinal injury center in Chicago. He declined to give more details and his office referred AP’s calls to another law firm handling Blake’s case that didn’t immediately return a message.
Justin Blake said his nephew is an in-patient at the rehabilitation center.
Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times Aug. 23 after walking away from the officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake after Blake opened an SUV’s driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. Three of Blake’s children were in the back seat. The shooting was captured on video that circulated quickly online, fueling protests hours later.
Kenosha County’s district attorney is awaiting a report from an outside expert, former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, before making a decision on whether officers should be charged in the shooting.
Man arrested for 2014 murder of 15-year-old
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man was arrested Wednesday in the 2014 killing of a 15-year-old Illinois girl whose body was found nearly three years ago in a shallow grave in southeastern Illinois.
Brodey Murbarger, 24, was arrested Wednesday morning outside his place of employment and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police also executed a search warrant at his home.
Murbarger was being held without bond pending extradition to Illinois, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Evansville police said Murbarger faces a murder charge after an Illinois grand jury indicted him in connection with Megan Nichols’ disappearance and killing, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
The Fairfield, Ill., teen was last seen on July 3, 2014, and reported missing the next day.
Her whereabouts remained a mystery until December 2017, when human remains were found in a shallow grave at a remote site south of Boyleston, Ill., in rural Wayne County. The FBI later identified those remains as those of Nichols.
Anyone with information regarding the circumstances of Megan’ Nichols death is asked to contact the FBI at 217-522-9675.
Man dies during traffic stop when gun discharges
HARVEY, Ill. — A man died early Wednesday after his gun discharged during a struggle over the weapon as troopers were conducting a traffic stop in suburban Chicago, State Police said.
Troopers had made a traffic stop about 12:30 a.m. in Harvey when a male passenger attempted to get into the sport utility vehicle’s driver’s side and a trooper saw a gun in his waistband, police said.
A struggle over the gun followed during which the weapon discharged and struck the passenger, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
The troopers were not shot and they did not fire their weapons, police said.
After the shooting, the SUV rolled forward and hit a trooper, who police said suffered minor injuries.
Police were seen investigating an SUV that crashed into a bus shelter near a Walgreens parking lot.
The shooting remains under investigation, police said.
2 die in motorcycle crash with pick-up truck
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people have died in a collision between a motorcycle and pick-up truck in Rock County, according to sheriff’s officials.
Authorities said the crash happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcycle struck the back of the pickup as it attempted to make a turn off Highway 104 in Magnolia Township.
A 67-year-old Janesville man and a 57-year-old Beloit woman were killed. Both died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said they weren’t wearing helmets.
The pickup driver wasn’t hurt.