Police officers resign over excessive force allegation
MILWAUKEE — Two police officers in Milwaukee accused of punching a homeless man have resigned rather than face termination.
Eric Ratzmann and Eric Fjeld quit on Aug. 5 rather than be fired. Both officers faced allegations that they used excessive force, although prosecutors said their actions didn’t rise to criminal wrongdoing.
The Journal Sentinel reported the officers were responding to a report that the man had robbed a restaurant patron on June 30. The newspaper obtained the officers’ body camera footage, which shows they took the homeless man to the ground before handcuffing him. The man spat on Ratzmann, who responded by grabbing the man’s hair and pushing him into the officers’ squad car.
The man later spat on Fjeld, who punched him. The officers decided to drop the man off elsewhere in the city. When they tried to leave him in an alley behind a gas station, the man said he didn’t know where he was and spat at Ratzmann, who slammed the man’s head into the squad’s roof and twisted his arm.
Milwaukee County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern said the officers’ actions didn’t warrant criminal charges, saying they were justified in using some force to prevent the man from spitting on them.
Internal affairs investigators, however, determined the officers failed to investigate the situation, didn’t notify a supervisor about their use of force and didn’t act with fairness, self-control or tolerance.
1 killed, 1 injured when semis collide on I39/90
JANESVILLE — A fiery crash between two semis on the interstate near Janesville has killed one truck driver and injured the other.
The collision happened about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 39/90, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A southbound semi drove through the median and collided with a northbound semi, which became engulfed in flames, the patrol said.
Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson said one driver died and the other was taken to a hospital. There’s no immediate word on the survivor’s condition.
Man convicted in death of 23-day-old son
GREEN BAY — A Green Bay man was convicted Tuesday in the death of his 23-day-old son.
Jeremiah Thomas, 33, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless homicide. He faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. Thomas was scheduled to begin trial Friday on a charge of intentional homicide.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 23.
Police said rescue crews found the child unresponsive in Thomas’ west-side apartment in January 2018. The child suffered skull fractures, broken ribs and broken legs.