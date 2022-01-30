Man released years after twin brother confessed to slaying
CHICAGO — A Chicago man convicted of a 2003 murder has been granted a new trial, years after his twin brother stepped forward and confessed to the crime.
Kevin Dugar was granted bond Tuesday and assigned to a residential transition facility. Cook County authorities must decide whether to put him on trial again or drop charges.
“This case is in a very different situation than it was 20 years ago,” said attorney Ron Safer, who hopes the case is dropped. “Everybody knows much more about it.”
In 2013, a decade after the homicide, Dugar’s identical twin, Karl Smith, wrote a letter, saying he was the one who fired into a group of people, killing one and injuring another. Smith is serving decades in prison for other crimes.
A judge in 2018 said Smith wasn’t credible and refused to throw out Dugar’s conviction and 54-year prison sentence. Prosecutors said Smith had nothing to lose by speaking up for his brother.
But the Illinois Court of Appeals in 2021 overturned that decision, an opinion that led to Dugar’s eventual release.
The brothers dressed alike until eighth grade and had impersonated each other for years, the Chicago Tribune reported in 2018 when they both appeared in court. They have different last names because Smith took his mother’s maiden name.
Dugar long maintained his innocence and had turned down a plea deal that would have carried an 11-year prison sentence, far short of his subsequent 54-year term.
2 teens sentenced in killing of University of Iowa student
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two 18-year-olds have been sentenced to prison in connection with the fatal shooting of a University of Iowa student in Cedar Rapids.
A judge on Friday sentenced Christian Emedi to 20 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and willful injury in the June 2020 death of 20-year-old Malik Sheets.
Marshawn Jeffries was sentenced to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor obstruction charge.
Emedi and Jeffries were minors at the time of the killing, but both were tried as adults. Both were originally charged with first-degree murder before reaching plea agreements.
Police release name of shooting victim
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — As Cedar Rapids police investigate fatal shootings on consecutive days, they’ve released the name of the first victim.
KCRG-TV reports that the man whose body was found Thursday was 19-year-old Cordal Lewis. Police called to the scene found his body in the street. Investigators believe he had been targeted.
Police were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday and found 22-year-old Kavon Iberheem Johnson in Cedar Valley Park. Police also believe that Johnson was targeted. No arrests have been made in either incident.
Northern Iowa set for RAGBRAI route
DES MOINES, Iowa — Northern Iowa is the route of choice for this year’s popular RAGBRAI biking event in Iowa.
The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Friday announced the route for the 49th annual ride, which is July 23-30. The ride begins in Sergeant Bluff and ends in Lansing. Overnight stop locations will be Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City and West Union.
A highlight of the west-to-east trip will be a 100-mile ride on the fourth day, from Emmetsburg to Mason City.