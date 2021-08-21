Winnebago moves corporate headquarters to Minnesota
DES MOINES — Recreational vehicle and boat manufacturer Winnebago Industries is moving its corporate headquarters from Iowa to Minnesota, the company said in a statement.
Based in Forest City, Iowa, since its founding in 1958, the company said Thursday that the shift to Eden Prairie, Minn., will be effective Dec. 1.
The company’s executive offices have been in Minnesota since 2016 when CEO Michael Happe, former head of Eden Prairie-based lawnmower maker Toro Co., became president and CEO of Winnebago and remained there instead of moving to Iowa. No job losses are planned as a result of the official change and manufacturing locations will remain the same, the company said.
The company’s largest presence is in northern Iowa, where it employs more than 2,000 workers in factories in Charles City, Forest City, Lake Mills and Waverly.
The company said the Iowa operations will continue to be the manufacturing hub of Winnebago motorhome and specialty vehicles products. The company plans to add workers in the next 12 months to meet increased demand for recreational vehicles.
Chicago Parks watchdog calls suspension a reprisal
CHICAGO — The deputy inspector general for the Chicago Park District said he believes his suspension amid an investigation into charges of sexual abuse by lifeguards is a reprisal for trying to expose attempts to cover up the misconduct.
Nathan Kipp said he was placed on indefinite emergency suspension last week in what he called an attempt to “whitewash” an investigation into rampant sexual assault, sexual harassment and physical abuse among the district’s lifeguards.
Park District officials offered him no explanation for the suspension, Kipp said.
The Park District on Monday announced the suspensions of two high-level managers amid disciplinary action against 42 employees, including nine cases stemming from an investigation into sexual misconduct and abuse.
Wisconsin tribes offer $500 vaccination incentive
ONEIDA, Wis. — At least three American Indian tribes in Wisconsin will put cash in the pockets of its members and employees to get a coronavirus vaccination.
The Oneida, Menominee and Ho-Chunk tribes are offering a $500 incentive for vaccinations. That includes those who have already been inoculated.
For the Menominee Nation, members age 12 and older as well as tribal employees who are fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 31 are eligible to receive the incentive. Oneida tribal members and employees have until Sept. 30 to show proof of their vaccination to receive the $500. Ho-Chunk Nation members have until Nov. 1 to provide vaccination proof.
“We know that once we can get at least 75% of our community vaccinated, we’re going to be able to have that level of safety that we can,” said Debbie Danforth, director of the Oneida Nation Division of Health.
So far, Danforth says about 5,000 tribal members, or about 30%, have been vaccinated. The rate for employees is about 50%.
Powerball adding 3rd weekly drawing to build jackpots
DES MOINES — Lottery players will get more chances to win giant jackpots as the Powerball game shifts to three drawings a week in an effort to build larger prizes and boost sales.
The change will begin Monday, Aug. 23, marking the first time the game will expand beyond two weekly drawings since it was launched 29 years ago.
May Scheve Reardon, the executive currently in charge of Powerball, said the change is intended to create consistently larger prizes.
Powerball, overseen by the Urbandale, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association, is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. In the 2021 fiscal year, the game had sales of more than $4 billion.
The chance of winning a Powerball jackpot will remain exceedingly slim, at one in 292.2 million.
CHICAGO — A motorist traveling the wrong way on a highway on Chicago’s southwest side collided head-on early Friday with another vehicle, leaving three people dead, state police said.
Two women, a driver and a passenger, who were in the vehicle going the wrong way on the Stevenson Expressway were pronounced dead at the scene after the 12:35 a.m. collision, WLS-TV reported.
Illinois State Police said the male driver of the other vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was in either of the vehicles.
The man killed in the collision was identified as Khalid Jaber, 54, of Oak Lawn by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which also identified one of the women crash victims as Rella Ellise Norey, 26, of Chicago.
The second woman who died has not yet been identified.
The southbound lanes of the expressway were closed at Cicero while police investigated, but reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.