All 3 Republican veto override attempts fail on party line votes
MADISON — All three veto override attempts in the Wisconsin Assembly have failed after Democrats refused to go along with Republicans to rebuff Gov. Tony Evers.
Thursday’s votes marked the first override attempts in the Wisconsin Legislature in nine years. The last successful override was in 1985.
One was an attempt to restore $15 million in funding to build a regional mental health crisis center in northern Wisconsin. Another was to restore $5 million in funding for doctors who care for people in state health care programs.
A third veto gave the Evers administration more flexibility in how to spend $500,000 to increase the number of health care providers.
All 62 Republicans voted to override but all 34 Democrats were against. At least two Democrats needed to flip in order for the vetoes to be overridden.
MADISON — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Assembly has passed a bill opposed by anti-abortion groups that would broaden birth control access.
The bill approved Thursday with bipartisan support would allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal contraceptive patches and birth control pills to anyone 18 or older. Under current law, only doctors can prescribe them.
Anti-abortion groups oppose the measure, arguing that increasing access to birth control encourages premarital sex and the odds of unintended pregnancies and abortions.
Democrats questioned the intention of Republicans, saying they are pushing the measure to make themselves more electable. Democrats favor a more expansive proposal that had no age limits on who could get the birth control. It passed on an 82-13 vote.
The bill would also have to pass the Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.
Governor promotes deputy to ag secretary job
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has promoted the deputy agriculture secretary after the Wisconsin Senate fired the head of the agency earlier this week.
Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff on Thursday said that Randy Romanski will take over as interim secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Romanski has worked for a variety of positions in state government for decades, including eight years as the safety program chief for the State Patrol immediately prior to being picked as the agriculture department secretary.
Romanski replaces Brad Pfaff after the Senate rejected Pfaff’s confirmation on Tuesday.
Assembly passes wetland credits
MADISON. — The state Assembly has sent to Gov. Tony Evers a bill that would require developers to purchase wetland mitigation credits within the watershed they’re changing.
The Department of Natural Resources requires creation or preservation of other wetlands as a condition of an individual permit allowing dredging or filling wetlands. Builders can satisfy those conditions by purchasing credits from a mitigation bank located anywhere in Wisconsin. Banks are a stash of credits generated by other developers who created or preserved wetlands.
The bill passed Thursday would require builders buy credits from banks in impacted watersheds. The DNR could allow purchases from other watersheds to better serve conservation goals, however.