Des Moines Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run
DES MOINES — Police have arrested a 22-year-old Des Moines man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last week.
Des Moines Police said Sunday that Lim Bol Choul was arrested after an anonymous tip led investigators to him. Police also found the dark-colored SUV that was involved in the crash Thursday night.
Choul is facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving without insurance.
When authorities responded to the crash shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, they found a pedestrian who was critically injured. That man was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Police said Sunday that they still could not release the name of the victim.
Man found dead in tent in downtown MilwaukeeMILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man was found dead in a tent in MacArthur Square in downtown Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the death is being investigated as a probable drug overdose.
The Journal Sentinel reports the Milwaukee Police Department found the man shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday evening they were not identifying the man because his family had not been found and notified.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department.
Corn growers expect to see record yieldsMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin corn growers are expected to see record yields this year.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service forecast an average of 184 bushels of corn per acre. That’s six bushels, or about 3%, higher than the previous record set in 2016 and almost 11% higher than what farmers saw last year.
Joe Lauer, an agronomy professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, says farmers were grateful for more normal weather patterns this year after an extremely wet season in 2019.
Lauer said some southern parts of the state did feel the impact of the severe thunderstorms that swept through Iowa in August, while other areas experienced some drought conditions.