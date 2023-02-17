One of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposals to address rural health care shortages in the state became law Thursday while another passed out of a Senate committee.
Reynolds signed House File 161, limiting liability for doctors and hospitals from medical malpractice lawsuits. Both chambers passed the measure earlier in February.
“Today, Iowa joins the majority of U.S. states by enacting commonsense medical malpractice reform that places a reasonable cap on non-economic damages,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Protecting our health care system from out-of-control verdicts promotes access to care in communities across our state and better positions us to recruit the best and brightest physicians to Iowa.”
Iowa already places limits on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice lawsuits at $250,000 for cases in which the patient’s injury was not permanent, substantial or fatal. The new law puts caps on noneconomic damages on incidents resulting in loss or impairment of a bodily function, disfigurement or death, at $1 million for clinics and doctors and $2 million for hospitals.
Reynolds and Republican lawmakers said the caps target “nuclear verdicts,” by juries that award millions to victims in medical malpractice cases. Supporters of the bill said these awards, and the insurance costs health care providers take on to cover these lawsuits, are putting rural hospitals out of business.
All but one Democrat and 16 GOP lawmakers voted against the caps, saying it was immoral to put a limit on the value of human life. The law does not limit economic or punitive damages, nor does it apply to cases where the health care provider showed “willful and wanton disregard” for the patient’s safety and well-being.
Chris Mitchell, president and CEO of the Iowa Hospital Association, said the new law is a “positive step” toward providing access to health care for all Iowans.
“It stops the rising cost of medical liability insurance, meaning Iowa hospitals can continue to recruit top talent in the health care field while ensuring access to affordable, high-quality care for patients,” Mitchell said in a news release.
Passing liability limits was one of the priorities Reynolds outlined at the beginning of the legislative session as a strategy to address health care shortages in rural areas throughout the state. Additionally, she proposed creating two new regional Centers of Excellence to provide specialized medical services in rural and underserved communities, and establishing new OB-GYN training fellowships in her health care omnibus bill.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday approved Senate Study Bill 1139, which contains many of the governor’s priorities. The Senate bill does not include the over-the-counter birth control component in Reynolds’ original proposal.
House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said over-the-counter birth control access has won bipartisan support in the House in the past.
In a Senate subcommittee meeting earlier this week, Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center, said the birth control provision could come up again this session. Konfrst said Democrats have not had any discussions with the governor or GOP leadership about future contraception legislation.
“The governor has opportunities to work with us on things like this, right?” Konfrst said. “She can come to us and we can have these conversations. It doesn’t have to be like this. It doesn’t have to be political.”
