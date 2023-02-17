One of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposals to address rural health care shortages in the state became law Thursday while another passed out of a Senate committee.

Reynolds signed House File 161, limiting liability for doctors and hospitals from medical malpractice lawsuits. Both chambers passed the measure earlier in February.

