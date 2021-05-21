Wisconsin Republicans reject funding to fight homelessness
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to reject more than $70 million in funding to combat homelessness in the state, a move that Democrats called a missed opportunity to address a problem that worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers had proposed spending around $73 million over two years on a variety of initiatives designed to help homeless people, including more affordable housing. The Republican-controlled budget committee voted, 12-4, along party lines to increase funding for a housing assistance program by just $1.2 million over two years.
But the panel turned down spending about $70 million more that Evers and advocates for the homeless had wanted. Republicans, including Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, have also advocated for increasing homeless funding.
The largest chunk of money rejected Thursday, was $50 million for grants to be awarded to Wisconsin municipalities to offer affordable housing. A study by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council found last year that housing prices statewide have increased 25% in the past five years, in part because construction hasn’t kept pace with population growth.
The $50 million would have been enough to build about 600 homes, Evers’ administration estimated.
Before the vote, Joe Volk, executive director of the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness, urged lawmakers to immediately release $5.5 million in available money to combat homelessness. Volk said the coalition estimates that every night there are 20,000 people in Wisconsin with no adequate place to sleep.
Republicans defended their action, saying funding for homelessness initiatives will be considered in separate bills making their way through the Legislature. Republican Sen. Duey Stroebel also noted that the $2.5 billion in federal stimulus funding coming to Wisconsin can be used to target homelessness.
Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke called the Republican action a “missed opportunity” and a “step backward” in combatting homelessness.
The votes come as the Joint Finance Committee was putting together its version of the two-year state budget for the full Legislature to consider likely in June or July. Evers has broad veto powers he can use to shape the plan after the Legislature passes it.
Republicans reject body cameras for Wisconsin Capitol police
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee voted Thursday against buying body cameras for state Capitol police officers, rejecting a proposal from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The panel voted 12-4, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against, to reject spending up to $100,000 over two years on between 35 to 50 body cameras.
There are 38 Capitol Police officers, detectives, lieutenants and sergeants. They are in charge of policing the Capitol building and other state property.
Police use of body cameras has been a contentious issue. Civil rights advocates maintain the cameras promote transparency and accountability. Opponents argue that the cameras represent an invasion of privacy and have questioned the cost of purchasing the cameras as well as storing and retaining footage.
A state Department of Justice survey of 434 Wisconsin law enforcement agencies earlier this year found 63% use body-cameras and 73% use dashboard cameras in their squad cars.
Man and teen, 16, die after shooting erupts at Chicago store
CHICAGO — A man caught in the crossfire when shots were fired inside a Chicago store was killed along with a 16-year-old boy who had fired into the business, police said.
Chicago police said the teen fired shots into Big Salem’s Food Mart on the city’s South Side about 9 p.m. Wednesday while apparently targeting two males inside the business.
That pair returned fire, striking the teen in the abdomen and neck, and also striking a 49-year-old man who was inside the store in the neck and head, police said.
The boy and the man were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where both were pronounced dead, police said.
The two other shooters left the scene and no one else was injured, police said.
No arrests have been reported in the shooting in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.