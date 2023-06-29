Wisconsin Budget
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. A two-year spending plan that cuts income taxes, increases funding for K-12 schools and cuts the University of Wisconsin's budget in a fight over diversity, equity and inclusion programming is up for final legislative approval on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Evers hasn’t said yet what he will do and Republicans tried to write the budget in such a way that it would be difficult for him to make substantial changes even with his line-item veto power. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MADISON, Wis. — A two-year spending plan that would cut income taxes, increase funding for K-12 schools and cut the University of Wisconsin's budget in a fight over diversity, equity and inclusion programming is up for final legislative approval on Thursday.

Once the Republican-controlled Assembly passes the plan, it will head to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who could make changes with his partial veto or even wipe out the entire budget, though that would be unlikely as it would require lawmakers to start over and scrap aspects that Evers helped craft.

