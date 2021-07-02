Fireworks injuries double since legalization in 2017
IOWA CITY — Fireworks injuries more than doubled in Iowa in the four years since a 2017 law legalized their sale and use by consumers, with far more children getting hurt and more patients requiring amputation, according to state data and a new study.
Emergency room visits stemming from fireworks-related injuries rose to an annual average of 147 from 2017 through 2020, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data obtained Thursday. That’s a 114% increase from the state average of 69 over the previous four years.
A new study found that the state’s two largest trauma centers have seen notable increases since bottle rockets, roman candles and other consumer explosives became legal.
Medical personnel at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines treated 107 patients with fireworks injuries from the law’s inception through 2019, compared to 42 over the previous three years.
Patients are now younger and more seriously injured, and are usually the handlers of the fireworks rather than bystanders, the study found.
The most significant change was an increase in amputations, mostly fingers. No amputations had been recorded since 2014, but 18% of patients with fireworks injuries at the two hospitals required amputations from 2017 through 2019, the study said.
Children have been disproportionately affected. Nearly one in every three patients treated at the two hospitals since 2017 was under the age of 18, up from one in five before legalization.
Statewide, the injury rate for children between the ages of 5 and 14 rose 140% in the first three years of legalization.
Suspect arrested in Chicken McNuggets case
ANKENY — Police arrested an Ankeny man Saturday after he allegedly threatened to blow up a McDonald’s restaurant for neglecting to include dipping sauce with his order of chicken McNuggets.
Police in the Des Moines suburb arrested the 42-year-old man after he admitted to investigators that he called the Ankeny restaurant Saturday evening upon realizing his order mistakenly didn’t include the dipping sauce. During the call, he threatened to blow up the restaurant and punch an employee.
The man was charged with a felony of false report of an explosive or incendiary device. He was booked into the Polk County Jail on Saturday and released on bond Sunday.
Sioux City man sentenced in shooting death
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party.
Christopher Morales, 20, was sentenced Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court for the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis, the Sioux City Journal reported. Morales pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in the case after being originally charged with first-degree murder and more serious counts that could have seen him serving life in prison.
2 people aboard flight that crashed in Lamoni
LAMONI — Flight documents show two people were aboard a small plane that crashed Thursday in south-central Iowa, federal aviation officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it does not identify people involved in crashes, and local officials have not yet said whether anyone was injured or killed in the crash.
Reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. Thursday, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said. First responders confirmed that a plane crashed near the south end of the Lamoni Municipal Airport’s runway.
Authorities did not release other details of the crash.
People working near the crash site said that they heard what sounded like an explosion around the time of the crash.