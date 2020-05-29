Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man accused of firing shots at a car driver has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
Tracy Smith, 24, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, aggravated assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser.
According to court documents, Smith was involved in a disturbance with a woman at a home in the 500 block of Isabella Street on May 11. The woman’s father was present during the disturbance and followed Smith and his friends when they left in their vehicle. Smith is accused of firing several shots at the father’s vehicle with a 9mm handgun while stopped at Third and Myrtle streets. At least three shots struck the father’s vehicle.
Police said the father was not injured and he provided information to officers, who located and detained Smith and two other men. The handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was located.
Kittens burned in box
DES MOINES — Authorities in Iowa are looking for whoever placed nine tiny kittens in a box and set it on fire, seriously injuring two of the animals.
The kittens, which are believed to be 4-6 weeks old, are under veterinarian care, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said Thursday in a news release.
Two of the kittens have burns on much of their bodies and will undergo surgery to remove burned tissue. They are currently being treated with pain medication and antibiotics, the release said. The other seven kittens are healthy and suffered only singed fur.
3 killed in car crash
WARSAW, Mo. — Three people from Iowa were killed when the car they were in went off a road in western Missouri and hit a tree.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the three who died Wednesday in Benton County were all from Fort Dodge, Iowa.
The patrol says 20-year-old Richard Davis lost control of his car on a curve on Missouri 7 and went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
Davis, 18-year-old Matayah McLouglin and a 14-year-old male whose name was not released all died in the crash. They were not wearing seat belts.