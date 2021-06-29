Fighting death leads to manslaughter charge
SWEA CITY — A north-central Iowa man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, accused of causing the death of another man during a fight last spring.
Robert Laverty, 51, of Swea City, was charged last week in the April death of Casey Tobin, 41, also of Swea City, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies found Tobin on April 3 unconscious on a Swea City street corner, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities believe Tobin and Laverty had fought earlier in the day and that Tobin died of his injuries from the fight.
Authorities have not given details on what led to the fight.
Laverty was arrested in the case on Thursday.
Body pulled from Lake Ahquabi
INDIANOLA — Officials are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from a south-central Iowa lake over the weekend.
The body was found Sunday morning in Lake Ahquabi near Indianola, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said.
The body was found near the beach and a swimming area at the lake, according to officials. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.
The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy. Officials say no foul play is suspected in the man’s death.
Lake Ahquabi is about 24 miles south of Des Moines.