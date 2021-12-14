Murder trial set to begin in death of woman, 2 children
DES MOINES — The murder trial of a man accused of killing a woman and her two children was set to begin this week after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his first trial earlier this year.
The trial was to begin Monday for Marvin Esquivel Lopez, television station WHO 13 reported. Esquivel Lopez, who is also known to federal immigration authorities as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.
His April trial ended in a mistrial after the jury said they were able to reach a verdict on the killing of Flores-Rodriguez, but not for the children.
Flores-Rodriguez and her children had arrived in Iowa from Honduras about five months before their deaths and lived with Esquivel Lopez and his family.
Esquivel Lopez’s wife testified that she saw him shoot Flores-Rodriguez twice in the head after the two had argued. Officers also found the children dead in the home’s basement with two gunshots each to the head.
Esquivel Lopez testified in his own defense that Flores-Rodriguez had killed her own children and threatened to kill him before he shot her accidentally in a scuffle. Prosecutors disputed that account, noting that Flores-Rodriguez had been shot twice in the head.
GOP leaders propose tax cuts
DES MOINES — A trio of Iowa state budget experts predicted Monday that state revenue will increase by about 3% for the current fiscal year and 1.7% next year, leaving billions of dollars in unspent money that Republican leaders say should be returned to Iowans in the form of tax cuts.
Iowa and many other states experienced a boost from federal COVID-19 aid, which fueled increased consumer spending through this year and is reflected in increased tax collections and more state revenue. The challenge is to determine what happens to state revenue when the impact of the federal funding wanes.
The three-person panel — made up of Iowa Department of Management Director Kraig Paulsen, Holly Lyons, of the Legislative Services Agency, and business owner David Underwood — concluded that revenue growth will slow but continue trending upward.
It all means Iowa is likely to end the current year with an unspent balance of $1.3 billion. When added to the current taxpayer relief fund balance, that leaves more than $2 billion in excess revenue that the state has not committed to spending.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers must use the Monday estimates to design a state budget. Reynolds said she plans to propose significant tax cuts.
“This overcollection of taxes is unethical and it must end,” she said in a statement.
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said he plans to work on “finding the most effective way to lower taxes and return this money to Iowa taxpayers.”
Democrats insist any tax cuts should be targeted at middle- to lower-income Iowans and smaller businesses, and go toward programs to help working Iowans, including job training, paid family leave, child care and housing.
“Contrary to what the governor and legislative Republicans are saying, more corporate tax giveaways and tax cuts for Des Moines millionaires will only make their workforce crisis worse, especially in rural Iowa,” said Democratic Sen. Joe Bolkcom, who is the leading Democrat on the Senate committee that drafts budgets.
The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to convene the 2022 session on Jan. 10.
Service to resume at historic train station
FORT MADISON — Passenger trains will begin stopping Wednesday at Fort Madison’s historic station for the first time in more than 50 years.
David Handera, an Amtrak vice president, announced Friday night that Southwest Chief trains would begin stopping at the old station on Wednesday.
The station was built in the Mississippi River town by the Santa Fe railroad in 1910, but passenger service was moved to a building in a nearby rail yard in 1968.
For years, Fort Madison residents have worked to raise money and make improvements to the old brick structure in the heart of downtown so it could again be used for train passengers.
Handera noted the historic station now has a platform that meets federal disability requirements as well as a new ticket counter and signage. More improvements are planned for the station in coming years.