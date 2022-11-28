Iowans who lack health insurance — and those who might be eligible for cheaper coverage — have until Jan. 15 to enroll in plans subsidized by the federal government.

“What makes this so important is that having health insurance is simply vital in today’s America,” Joseph Palm, a regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday.

