Wisconsin launching mobile vaccination program
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is launching a mobile coronavirus vaccination program next week to be operated by the Wisconsin National Guard and health officials, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.
Nine mobile labs will be dispatched across the state starting Tuesday, Evers said. They will be staffed by members of the National Guard as well as pharmacy and nursing student volunteers through a partnership with the University of Wisconsin System.
As more vaccine is released to the state, the program will expand access with local partners, Evers said.
“It has always been our goal to get folks vaccinated as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible,” Evers said. “These mobile vaccination teams are going to help us do just that by continuing to expand vaccine distribution across our state, leveraging partnerships and our best resources to meet folks where they are in their own communities.”
The University of Wisconsin System is also expanding a $500 tuition credit for eligible students who volunteer to do vaccinations, the governor’s office said.
Evers also announced Friday that pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens will start vaccinating residents and staff in assisted living facilities on Jan. 25. The chains have been working to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff since Dec. 28. As of Friday, 261 of the state’s 361 nursing homes had completed their first doses, state health officials said.
A total of 213,056 people had been vaccinated in the state as of Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said. To date, nearly 516,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,290 have died.
Pilot makes emergency landing on Illinois highway’s median
MARION, Ill. — The pilot of a more than 60-year-old plane successfully landed the vintage aircraft onto a southern Illinois highway’s median after it lost engine power, state police said.
The pilot was not injured when he landed the single-engine plane Wednesday night onto Interstate 57’s median in Williamson County, about six miles south of Marion.
Illinois State Police said Thursday the pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft, which sustained minor damage in the landing about 15 miles southeast of Carbondale. Northbound lanes of I-57 were closed while the plane was removed from the highway.
Pilot Kent Cook said he was flying the 1958 Cessna 175 Skylark from Union City, Tenn., to Lincoln, Ill., when he made the landing.
“It was the best possible outcome,” he told the Peoria Journal Star.
Cook said he was about one-half hour into the flight when he realized there was a problem with the vintage four-seat plane, which he was transporting as part of his Lacon-based business, Kilo Aviation.
Positive COVID-19 test at venue where Illinois House met
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A positive test for COVID-19 at the venue where the Illinois House has been meeting is prompting calls for precautions.
A positive result came back from a rapid test that was offered Thursday to House members, staff and workers at the Bank of Springfield Center while the House was meeting there, said Steve Brown, an aide to House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside.
Anyone who was inside the center Thursday or near someone who was there should get a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine, Brown said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a COVID-19 quarantine period of 14 days.
Welch got a rapid COVID-19 test Thursday afternoon that was negative, Brown said. Still, the 49-year-old Welch, who became ill from COVID-19 in the fall, plans to self-quarantine, Brown said.
No other COVID-19 tests came up positive at the center since the House began meeting there Jan. 8, The State Journal-Register reported.