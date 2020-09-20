Kenosha fire chief: Damage from recent unrest tops $11 million
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.
Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told the Police and Fire Commission Tuesday that the record fire loss came in the days following the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left partially paralyzed after a White officer shot him seven times in the back.
“To put into context, that’s three years of fire loss for us in the span of about a week,” Leipzig told commissioners, the Kenosha News reported.
The shooting, which was recorded on video, sparked protests and violence in Kenosha, where roughly two dozen fires were set and numerous businesses were destroyed.
Prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Ill., shot three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a chaotic protest Aug. 25.
Activists gathered in Kenosha on Wednesday for a celebration dubbed a “Day of Healing” that included meals for seniors and the homeless and a voter registration drive.
Tana McLean, an activist and Blake family friend, told the newspaper that Blake continues to recover from seven gunshots to his back that have left him partially paralyzed.
“He’s healing,” she said. “It’s still a difficult time. ”
Nurses at Illinois hospital end strike
CHICAGO — A strike by hundreds of nurses ended Saturday at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.
“We have made progress on a number of important fronts, from wages and staffing to essential safety issues like improved” personal protection equipment, said Doris Carroll, president of the Illinois Nurses Association.
No formal deal was reached, but talks will resume Monday. The strike began Sept. 12.
The union said the hospital has offered small wage increases over four years and agreed to hire more than 200 nurses, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Hospital officials said their offer would keep the roughly 800 nurses “in the top 10% for pay compared to their peers in Chicago, Illinois and throughout the U.S.”
Separately, more than 3,600 other hospital staff represented by Service Employees International Union Local 73 want better pay and COVID-19 protections.