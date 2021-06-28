Park to start charging admission
GLENCOE, Ill. — A famed horticultural park north of Chicago that’s been free for half a century is about to cost money.
Starting next January, the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe will start charging visitors on a sliding scale, between about $10 to $26.
Jean Franczyk, the garden’s president and CEO, said the decision to charge admission was driven by popularity of the park that before the pandemic drew more than a million visitors a year.
“We did a lot of modeling and anticipating and said, ‘OK, how are we going to maintain the quality of programs?’” she told the Chicago Tribune. “How are we going to keep up with ongoing maintenance? How are we going to meet this audience demand? And we landed on: One of the things that we could do was revise our admissions policy.”
Visitors will catch a break because the cost to park will drop from $20 to $30 to $8.
Officials visited home before child’s death
OREGON, Ill. — Child welfare investigators made nearly a dozen visits over two years to the northern Illinois home of a mother who’s been charged in the death of her 7-year-old son, according to a newspaper report.
Nathaniel Burton, of Oregon, was suffocated in February. An autopsy showed the child also suffered a ruptured liver.
His mother, Sarah Safranek, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery to a child. She pleaded not guilty last month. The 34-year-old woman was on $2 million bond at Ogle County Jail.
And visitors can save money if they plan ahead or visit at times less popular than spring weekends. For example, what the park calls “plan-ahead pricing” means it will cost $9.95 for many days every year. Also, the park will add 52 free days a year.
Event held for man killed by police
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Family and friends called for justice for Jay Anderson Jr. Saturday in the park where he was killed five years ago by a Wauwatosa police officer.
Officer Joseph Mensah shot Anderson in June 2016 after he found Anderson sleeping in his car after hours in Madison Park. He said he fired when Anderson reached for a gun on the passenger seat.
Mensah was cleared of any wrongdoing, but a Milwaukee County judge recently delayed his decision on whether to circumvent prosecutors and charge him.
Attendees at Saturday’s event said they will never give up the protest and will always honor Anderson’s life, WTMJ-TV reported.
“We try to do something for Jay Day every year, just to keep his name going and to make sure people know about this case,” said Anderson’s mother, Linda Anderson.Anderson was the second of three people Mensah killed during a five-year stint with the Wauwatosa Police Department. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Mensah of criminal wrongdoing in each case.
Mensah is now a Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy.
Zoo renovation slated to open this fall
CHICAGO — Officials at Lincoln Park Zoo hope a $41 million renovation will make the former lion house into the new centerpiece of the facility.
The Pepper Family Wildlife Center is slated to open to the public later this fall, according to zoo officials, but an exact date hasn’t been announced. The Chicago Tribune reports that the lions’ new habitat will provide twice as much space, including trees and elevated rocks for climbing.
A pride of four lions — a male and three females — have not arrived at the zoo yet.
Curator of Mammals Mike Murray says a key feature is a zipline system to deliver food, encouraging the lions to chase and “hunt” it.
The renovation began in December 2019.
The space also will include habitats for Canada lynx, snow leopard and red panda.
1 killed in shooting at suburban nightclub
ST. CHARLES, Ill. — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting early Sunday outside a suburban Chicago nightclub, police said.
Police in St. Charles said officers responded around 2 a.m. to a call of shots fired. Two victims were found outside the club on a sidewalk. They were taken to a hospital where one person died. Authorities identified him as 23-year old Khalief D. McAllister of Aurora.
A third person was hospitalized and was listed in critical condition. A fourth person was treated and released.
No one was in custody as of Sunday.
Police didn’t release further details including a motive.
St. Charles is about 45 miles west of Chicago.
Sauk Valley Media, citing records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, reported that Burton was 4 when the first suspicions of abuse were reported in 2018.
Investigators with the Department of Children and Family Services made nearly 12 visits and followed up on five separate reports of suspected neglect and abuse to both Burton and his two older half-sisters. The agency did not find indications of parental wrongdoing and closed the cases.
Investigators made the final home visit at the time of the child’s death in February.