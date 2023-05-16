Illinois records $1.84 billion drop in revenue in April
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — April’s plummeting general funds receipts — a drop of $1.84 billion from the previous year — is stunning in anyone’s estimation. But budget-makers at the state Capitol aren’t panicking.
Compared with 2022, revenue fell a whopping 23% last month, driven by a drop of $1.76 billion in personal income tax, according to the legislative Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.
On its face, that would seemingly cause jitters and with one week left in the spring legislative session, it might historically be a call for the May money magic from days of yore that led to mountains of debt in the past two decades.
The previous year’s number for comparison, $5.4 billion, was a record, fueled by an influx of capital gains taxes and because more days of the month fell on weekdays in April 2022, according to Eric Noggle, revenue manager for the bipartisan forecasting commission. Federal data on capital gains tax payments this year aren’t immediately available but a weaker market likely meant less return from that.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker pointed out that the budget he proposed last winter for the fiscal year that begins July 1 relies on estimated revenue of $49.94 billion. His Office of Management and Budget currently estimates next year’s revenue increase at $532 million, about 1%, more.
Corporate income taxes, which fell in April from the year prior by $94 million, or about 5%, also spike in April, when tax returns are filed. But income tax receipts from withholding come in the other 11 months of the year, and withholding returns are up about 4%, Noggle said.
1-year-old, 4 others die in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE — Five people, including a 1-year-old girl, were killed in an overnight crash in Milwaukee when a speeding car struck another vehicle in an intersection, police said.
Milwaukee police said a southbound car crashed into a westbound vehicle about 11:45 p.m. Sunday and the force of the impact ejected several people from the westbound car.
Four passengers in the westbound vehicle died at the scene, police said. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as 1-year-old Aniya Robinson; two 15-year-old girls, Mercedes Brown-Weeks and Mikayla Rattler; and a 17-year-old boy, Isreal Williams.
A fifth passenger in the westbound vehicle, a 32-year-old man, also died from his injuries, police announced Monday evening. His name wasn’t immediately released
That car’s driver, a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, was hospitalized in serious condition. She was arrested on a charge of homicide by negligent operation/vehicle, police said.
Police said a 32-year-old woman who was driving the southbound car was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, although the crash investigation is still ongoing.
At the time of the crash, police said that motorist was traveling at a high speed.
Wisconsin dairy operation reaches settlement with state
MADISON, Wis. — One of Wisconsin’s largest dairy operations has reached a settlement with state environmental regulators that calls for the company to eventually stop spreading liquid manure in exchange for avoiding groundwater monitoring requirements.
The deal puts an end to a lawsuit that Kinnard Farms filed against the state Department of Natural Resources last year. Court documents show the settlement went into effect Saturday.
The Kinnard operation includes 16 industrial farms with about 8,000 cows. It has struggled with agricultural pollution for years.
The operation filed a lawsuit in April 2022 after the DNR modified the company’s wastewater permit. The revisions called for the operation to limit the size of its herd to 11,369 cows and begin monitoring groundwater in areas contaminated with nitrate from manure spreading. Kinnard Farms officials argued that the business would suffer if they can’t expand their herd and groundwater monitoring would cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Under the settlement, the DNR will impose groundwater monitoring requirements after four years if Kinnard Farms spreads untreated manure.
