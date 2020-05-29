State fair canceled for 1st time since World War II, 6th time ever
MADISON — There will be no cream puffs, concerts, 4-H exhibits, rides on the midway or foods on a stick in Wisconsin this year.
For the first time since World War II, and just the sixth time in 169 years, the Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled. The venerable event held every August outside of Milwaukee was called off Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest in a long line of cancellations of major events.
The cancellation marks only the second time the fair was called off for a reason other than a war.
Wisconsin organizers said that even though they had hoped to somehow pull off the event in the face of the pandemic, it just couldn’t be safely done.
“Please know that the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was not taken lightly,” State Fair board chairman John Yingling said. “Months of deliberation took place, considering all options. The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too great.”
Hodag music festival called off after receiving approval
RHINELANDER — Two days after a country music festival in northern Wisconsin got the green light to hold four days of concerts expected to attract thousands, organizers on Thursday canceled the event.
The Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander won approval from the Oneida County public safety committee on Tuesday, overcoming opposition from the public and the county health department. But on Thursday, organizers posted on the festival’s website that in the interest of public safety the event was off.
The festival was slated for July 9 through July 12. About 16,000 people per day were expected for the festival, which has been held for more than 40 years. Performers scheduled to appear included Travis Tritt, Darius Rucker and Lee Greenwood.
Teen charged in bridge crash
GREEN BAY — A 17-year-old girl admitted to having six shots of alcohol before crashing her car on a Green Bay bridge, which caused one passenger to be thrown from the vehicle and into the Fox River below, according to prosecutors.
Ayne Valle-Nunez is charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two misdemeanors as a result of the crash on the Nitschke Main Street Bridge about 5 a.m. Monday.
The passenger who landed in the river was rescued. A second passenger thrown from the car landed on the bridge. Both are recovering.