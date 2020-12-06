Nonprofit pays off mortgages for families of fallen officers
CHICAGO — A New York-based nonprofit that honors first responders has announced it has paid off mortgages on the homes of three Chicago police officers and two Illinois State Police troopers killed in the line of duty during the past two years.
In a news release, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it was “proud to announce its support of these five heroes who did not make it home to their families.”
The families include those of Chicago officers Samuel Jimenez, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary and state troopers Christopher Lambert and Gerald Ellis.
Jimenez was killed in a 2018 shootout at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center with a gunman who also killed a doctor and a pharmacist.
In 2019, Marmolejo and Gary were walking on railroad tracks in pursuit of a shooting suspect when they were struck and killed by a train.
Lambert died last year when he was struck by a vehicle as he directed traffic at a crash site near Chicago. Ellis was killed two months later when his squad car was struck by a driver going the wrong way on a Chicago area expressway.
Tunnel to Towers Foundation was formed in honor of a New York City firefighter, Stephen Siller, who died responding to the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001.
Striking nursing home workers tentatively agree to contract
CHICAGO — Striking Chicago-area nursing home workers have reached a tentative contract agreement with Infinity Healthcare Management, the union representing the workers announced Friday.
Approximately 800 employees of Infinity Healthcare walked off the job on Nov. 23, demanding higher wages and safer working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic that’s hit nursing homes hard. The workers, including cooks, housekeepers and certified nursing assistants, have been negotiating for a new contract since June. Their last contract expired in May.
The tentative deal for two-and-a-half years includes a $1 to $2 hourly pay increase, and $2.50 in extra pay for work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The workers will also receive an additional five days of COVID-19-related sick time.
Striking workers said Infinity discontinued pandemic pay for employees at the end of July and pays workers base wages well below those of other nursing homes in the Chicago area, despite receiving $12.7 million in COVID-19 funding through the federal coronavirus rescue package.
“This contract is about more than base wages and pandemic pay — though it’s absolutely crucial that frontline caregivers make enough to support their own families and are compensated for risking their lives during this pandemic,” said SEIU Healthcare Illinois President Greg Kelley. “It’s about lifting up the standard of care at Infinity facilities and across the state, because workers deserve better and residents deserve better.”
There was no immediate comment on the tentative deal by Infinity Healthcare.
3rd person dies after shooting, crash in Chicago
CHICAGO — A third person has died following a shooting and crash on Chicago’s West Side.
Tatiana Baker, 25, was shot in the lower back and was pronounced dead Thursday at 12:01 a.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The incident began about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Eisenhower Expressway when a Chevrolet Equinox SUV began chasing a Kia Optima sedan occupied by Baker, Kiondria Richards, Nautica Banks and a male driver, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Someone in the Equinox began firing shots at the Kia, hitting Baker and causing the Kia to hit a parked car, police said.
The Equinox kept going, striking several vehicles, both parked and in traffic, before its four occupants ran from the scene.
Richards, 21, and Banks, 23, both died at the scene from injuries in the crash, authorities said. No arrests have been reported.