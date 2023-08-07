Iowa motorcycle safety
Eight in 10 motorcycle fatalities on Iowa roads are related to riders who are not wearing helmets.

Nearly 80% of Iowa motorcyclists killed in 2022 were not wearing a helmet, Iowa Department of Transportation data shows. And as hundreds of thousands of bikers flock to Sturgis, S.D., the Iowa State Patrol is urging vehicle operators to be safe on Iowa roadways.

Seventy-eight percent of motorcyclists killed in 2022 were not wearing a helmet, a 3% increase from 2021, and a 10% increase from 2020.

