Parts of state battered by snow
DES MOINES — Parts of Iowa were hit by spring snowfall on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency reported more than 5 inches of snowfall in some areas as of Sunday afternoon, and more was expected into Sunday evening. There was a winter storm warning in effect for northern and northwestern Iowa through Sunday night.
The National Weather Service predicted as much as 9 inches of snow in some areas. The agency said blowing winds could lead to near-blizzard conditions and dangerous travel.
Calhoun County sheriff arrested
DES MOINES — An Iowa sheriff has been arrested and charged with domestic abuse and assault.
Jail staff confirmed to the Des Moines Register that Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson was admitted to Webster County Jail. He’s since been released on bond.
An Associated Press request for comment to Anderson was not immediately returned Sunday.
Court records show Anderson’s ex-wife filed a petition for relief of domestic abuse in October but was denied.
Anderson is up for re-election this year.