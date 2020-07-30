Iowa to assess appeals from school districts regarding in-person classes
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education said it will rule next week on appeals filed by districts opposed to fully opening schools to in-person classes when the new school year begins in the coming weeks.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds overrode some local school districts that wanted to hold online classes. She instead is requiring students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms this upcoming school year, even as the state’s coronavirus cases have surged this summer.
The education department said that it had received appeals to the governor’s mandate from districts in Ames and Iowa City. Also next week, the Iowa Department of Public Health is expected to release new guidelines for schools to deal with the outbreak.
Iowa Board of Regents cuts $65.4 million from university budgets
DES MOINES — The Iowa Board of Regents has approved $65.4 million in cuts to the state’s public universities in the latest blow to their budgets.
The board unanimously approved a $1.5 billion general operating budget for the schools Tuesday afternoon that includes $727.9 million for the University of Iowa, $629.9 million for Iowa State University and $170 million for the University of Northern Iowa.
The reductions are on top of an $8 million cut in state funding approved by the Legislature last month. The universities expect to bring in $53 million less in tuition this year.
Des Moines murder suspect arrested in Illinois, awaits extradition
DES MOINES — A suspect in the January shooting deaths of three teens in Des Moines has been arrested in Illinois, police said.
Leontreal Jones, 17, was arrested Tuesday in Peoria, Ill., on robbery warrants out of Iowa, Des Moines police said in a press release. Des Moines detectives have traveled to Peoria and expect Jones to be extradited to Iowa soon, police said.
Once Jones is returned to Iowa, he will be charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks, 19, and Malachi Swanks, 16, and a friend, Thayne Wright, 15, officials said.
Officers found the teens’ bodies on Jan. 30 in a southeast Des Moines duplex after responding to reports of shots fired. Two other men — Emmanuel Totaye Jr., 19, and Daishawn Gills, 20, both of Des Moines — were also arrested and charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the deaths earlier this year.
UW-Madison won’t require ACT or SAT scores from incoming freshmen
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison won’t require freshmen applying for entrance this fall to submit ACT or SAT scores amid the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Wednesday.
UW-Madison officials said they had won a waiver allowing the change from UW System officials. The school plans to go before the Board of Regents next month to seek a longer-term waiver.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, said in June that millions of students were unable to take the test this spring due to the pandemic.
UW-Madison officials say they’ve always taken a holistic approach to admissions in any case. Applicants who were able to take the tests can submit their scores if they choose.
Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison in road-rage killing
MILWAUKEE — A suburban Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a woman in a road rage incident.
Tracey Smith, a sergeant at the state prison in Milwaukee, was teaching her son how to drive when they had a minor accident with Matthew Wilks. Her son, Caleb Smith, testified his mother got out of the car and started yelling and that Wilks cursed and told her to stop before shooting her once in the chest.
Wilks was sentenced to life for first-degree intentional homicide in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Tuesday. He will not be eligible for extended supervision.
Wilks claimed he shot Smith in self-defense. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before convicting Wilks in February.
Appeals court denies “Making a Murderer” attorney’s claim
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that the former attorney for a man whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” violated a harassment restraining order against him.
The restraining order against Len Kachinsky was issued in 2018 when he was a municipal court judge in the village of Fox Crossing. Kachinsky previously served as an attorney for Brendan Dassey, who was convicted along with his uncle of killing Teresa Halbach in 2005. The case was featured in the “Making a Murderer” series.
The municipal court manager who worked with Kachinsky received the restraining order after successfully arguing that Kachinsky had made her life a “living nightmare.” She said that Kachinsky harassed her and retaliated against her when she tried to take their relationship from a friendship to one that was solely professional.
Less than a month after the restraining order was issued, Kachinsky hung a poster a few feet from the court manager’s desk displaying a portion of the town’s personnel manual related to sexual harassment. The word “sexual” was highlighted each time it appeared.
Kachinsky, 67, was subsequently charged with stalking and two counts of violating the restraining order. He also sent the court manager two emails in April 2019, resulting in another charge of violating the restraining order.
The stalking charge was dismissed, but Kachinsky was found guilty by a Winnebago County jury of violating the restraining order. He was sentenced to a year of probation, along with a six-month jail sentence that was stayed. He was also ordered not to enter the Fox Crossing municipal building and not to post on social media.
Kachinsky appealed, arguing in part that the restrictions placed on him were unconstitutional.
Chicago deputy chief’s death ruled suicide
CHICAGO — A high-ranking member of the Chicago Police Department who was promoted earlier this month was found dead after he apparently shot himself in a station on the city’s West Side, authorities said.
An autopsy took place Wednesday at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on the remains of Deputy Chief Dion Boyd, whose body was found Tuesday morning. Boyd, 57, is the ninth member of the department to die by suicide in the last two years.